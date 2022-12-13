Need a last-minute gift? Get 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with this Amazon Christmas deal

If you're like us, you've already seen a lot of incredible tech deals this holiday season, but we just uncovered a very tempting offer that you might have missed. Head on over to Amazon today and you can save 50% (opens in new tab) on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, a discount that sends the top-rated wireless earbuds crashing down to an all-time low price of $99.99. The drawback is that the discount is only available when you buy the white or black variety of the earbuds, but if those are your preferred colors, it's your lucky day.

Sure, they might be old news now that they've been replaced by the Buds 2 Pro, but Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are still a solid choice if you want a well-rounded pair of wireless earbuds without breaking the bank. These earbuds come equipped with active noise cancellation, a comfy fit that allows for all-day use, and a dual-driver audio setup that delivers truly outstanding sound whether you're listening to a symphony or a podcast. The battery life may be a little underwhelming compared to what's found in newer earbuds, but for this price, you're getting a holiday steal nevertheless.

Get great sound for cheap with this Galaxy Buds Pro deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's a holiday miracle! Amazon is currently slashing a whopping 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which is the cheapest that the wireless earbuds have ever been. For just a Benjamin, you're getting intelligent active noise cancellation with Ambient Sound Mode, outstanding audio quality, and IPX7 water resistance. The discount is available for both the White and Phantom Black versions of the earbuds, but it's worth noting that you'll need to opt for the White if you want to receive your order by Christmas.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are truly great earbuds, but if you're interested in checking out the competition, it's worth mentioning that the equally-outstanding Jabra Elite 7 Pro are currently selling for 50% off at Best Buy's holiday sale.

Can't decide between the two offers? See how the earbuds compare when they battle it out in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro vs. Jabra Elite 7 Pro guide.