The best wireless earbuds that money can buy are 50% off at Best Buy's holiday sale

If you're on the lookout for a great wireless earbuds deal this holiday season, you've come to the right place. As part of their newly-launched weekend sale, Best Buy has just dropped a whopping $100 off (opens in new tab) the price of the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, a 50% price reduction that makes the top-rated earbuds cheaper than they've ever been.

For just $99.99, you're getting what we consider to be the best wireless earbuds that money can buy, complete with active noise cancellation, a durable-yet-comfy fit, and up to 30 hours of battery life when you use the included charging case. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro also utilize 6mm audio drivers to deliver consistently well-rounded sound, while four built-in microphones produce crystal clear call quality. All of these premium specs and more for just a Benjamin? That's what I call a gift that keeps on giving.

Save 50% on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro today

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Head to Best Buy today and you can get a pair of Jabra Elite 7 Pro for just $99.99, a record low price for the best wireless earbuds of 2022. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro are comfortable enough to wear all day, plus they boast IP57 water and dust resistance, exceptional call quality, and active noise cancellation with HearThrough technology so you'll always hear exactly what you want to hear.

Although you can get the same 50% discount if you buy the earbuds from Amazon (or Jabra themselves), it's worth noting that Best Buy is also throwing in a free four-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited (an added value of nearly $40), which just might make this offer the best wireless earbuds deal on the web today. The one catch is that the deal appears to be a part of Best Buy's active 3-day sale, which means you only have until this Sunday at 11:59pm CST to receive the savings.

We're obviously big fans of the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, but if you're more of a headphones person, we also keep track of the best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals all year round.