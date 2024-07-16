I wouldn't pass on this opportunity to get the Echo Studio for a sweet, sweet price

On the prowl for some nice smart home equipment on sale this Prime Day? Check out this Echo Studio deal which knocks off 15% from the Alexa speaker's retail price, slashing it down to $169.99 until the end of Prime Day. It may not be Amazon's latest Echo product, but it continues to be the loudest, most powerful, and highest-quality Bluetooth speaker with Alexa. You get premium features like Dolby Atmos and spatial audio spitting out sound in multiple directions simultaneously.

Amazon Echo Studio: $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Echo Studio is Amazon's most powerful and best-sounding Bluetooth speaker to date. You would be a fool to skip this Dolby Atmos speaker for 15% off with this Prime Day deal. It comes in two colors, Glacier White and Charcoal.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an Alexa speaker from Amazon and have a really tight budget; the Echo Studio won't disappoint with its feature set or build quality.

❌Skip this deal if: you've got the ears and soul of an audiophile, are very nitpicky about sound quality, and have more money to spend; there are more upscale Bluetooth speakers from high-end brands like Sonos, Bose, and JBL on sale as well.

The Amazon Echo Studio is an affordable Bluetooth speaker to begin with, but this Prime Day deal makes it even more tantalizingly inexpensive. Our reviewer described the Echo Studio as having better audio quality than a lot more expensive speakers.

The Amazon speaker sounds punchy, bright, and can fill a room without cracking or or breaking. You don't even have to worry about the mics with the volume turned all the way up because there are seven microphones that work incredibly well. Speakers with Alexa are readily available, but none that perform this well and fit into this price bracket.