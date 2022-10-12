Hurry up — this Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deal won't last forever

A lot of cool smartphone accessories are on sale for Prime Day 2022. Don't lose this awesome Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 discount in the mix. At 30% off, the Galaxy Buds 2 can be yours for $99.99 (opens in new tab) today. In a world of Bluetooth earbuds, Samsung's offerings are among the cream of the crop. Whether you desire fine-tuned audio or an ergonomic fit, stylish design or noise cancellation, these TWS buds have it all.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are perfect for everyday use. If you desire something lightweight that will sit comfortably in your ears all day, these are the ideal earbuds for you. Though the buds aren't tough by design, the IPX2 splash-resistant rating protects them from stray water droplets and sweat.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are available in four colorways: Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive. The exterior coating on the carrying case is white across the board. Looks aside, these bean-shaped earbuds are super comfy and can be worn for hours on end without causing ear fatigue.

The sound quality of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is fantastic, producing fun notes with just the right sort of punch to it. You can charge these wireless earbuds wirelessly, which makes it convenient to top up the battery. If you are a Samsung user, you get even more out of these little Bluetooth earbuds.

