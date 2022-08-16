Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals and prices: August 2022

Audiophiles, rejoice — Sony WH-1000XM5 deals are on the way. Sony's newest flagship headphones have received rave reviews for improving all of the features that made the WH-1000XM4 the best wireless headphones that money can buy. That being said, this popularity also means that cheap XM5 headphones are pretty rare at this time. Prime Day came and went without putting a dent in the price tag, but we're optimistic that the upcoming Labor Day sales may present some unique money-saving opportunities. No matter what happens, you'll find the best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals of the month collected below.

Like its predecessor, the XM5 offer exceptional sound quality, noise cancellation, and Adaptive Sound Control, but they also improve on the XM4 in two key areas: design and battery life. The newest flagship headphones are sleeker and more minimalist, with a synthetic leather band for added comfort, while the XM5 battery can last for a maximum of 40 hours when Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is turned off. Aside from those updates, the headphones are largely the same as the previous generation, which is actually a good thing in this case. Just as I was taught growing up, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it".

The best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones only hit store shelves about three months ago, so it's no big surprise that there haven't been any notable price drops just yet. Most retailers are selling the new headphones for around $399 / £380 / AU$650, which is at least $50 more than the previous generation. That said, if you need a new pair of headphones today, the XM4 are still worth checking out, mostly because they boast a lot of the same great features as the new generation and are more likely to see some hefty discounts as we move into late 2022. You can also find some pretty cheap refurbished XM4 headphones if you know where to look. We'll put some of those deals at the bottom of the page, but first, let's check out some XM5 prices.

Are Sony WH-1000XM5 worth it? The answer to this question is a firm yes. Sure, they're a bit on the expensive side, but — like the XM4 — the XM5 are some of the best wireless headphones that money can buy today. If you just want something simple and affordable, then any cheap wireless earbuds will do, but if you care about audio quality and want a pair of headphones that will stand the test of time, then you won't be sorry investing in the Sony WH-1000XM5.

How are Sony WH-1000XM5 different from XM4? Aside from the price (the XM4 are $50 cheaper), the differences mostly come down to the max battery life, noise cancellation capabilities, and design. The XM5 are noticeably slimmer than previous generations, with a clean, minimalist look and super-soft, faux leather headband. They also contain eight built-in microphones for active noise cancellation, an increase from the five found in the XM4. Lastly, the XM5 have a max battery life of 40 hours, a jump from the XM4's max of 30 hours — although it's worth noting that the XM5 can only last that long when ANC is turned off and power-saving audio settings are selected. If you're not willing to fork out that much money on the XM5 headphones, then check out the latest prices for the still-excellent XM4 below. We expect prices to start dropping even more once the new model starts to take over.

If you're not sold on the Sony flagship series, take a look at our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones to see what else is out there.