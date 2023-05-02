Pixel Buds Pro and A-Series tipped to rock a new blue colorway alongside the Pixel 7a

What you need to know

Google I/O 2023 is all set to kick start next week.

New marketing images imply Google may launch a new blue colorway for the Google Pixel Buds A-Series.

The Pixel Buds Pro may also launch in a new blue hue to match the Pixel 7a.

With Google I/O 2023 right around the corner, we expect some interesting new products from the company, including some new software, AI, and plenty of new hardware. While we anticipate the launch of new phones, new marketing images of Google Pixel Buds Series A imply the buds are coming in a new color variant.

As Roland Quandt (via WinFuture) noted, the search giant is re-releasing the Google Pixel Buds A Series at Google I/O 2023 in a new blue color variant dubbed "Sky Blue." The buds launched a couple of years ago are said to come in a new color complementing the new blue hue of the alleged Pixel 7a, which we have already seen through various leaks and renders.

Google Pixel Buds Series A in Sky Blue in offiicial marketing pics: https://t.co/PitzOU1TnEMay 2, 2023 See more

Going by the shared renders, the buds are seen nestled in the charging case, which will also feature the blue hue internally, matching the "Sky Blue" earbuds.

This new edition of the Pixel Buds A-Series from 2021 are said to cost the same as the current model at €99. The WinFuture also indicates that the new colorway will be available to customers shortly after the I/O event.

Like the Pixel A-series phones, the A-Series buds are also the toned-down versions of Google's Pro earbud models. That said, we still found the Pixel Buds A-Series quite excellent in our review.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture)

In addition, they came with valuable features like solid connectivity, good sound quality, and an always-on Google Assistant next to real-time translation to help you whenever needed while wearing the buds. Most importantly, they were cost-effective and offered great value compared to some of the best wireless earbuds, despite omitting premium features like wireless charging support and active noise cancellation (ANC).

Despite launching a couple of years ago, a new colorway could reinvigorate interest in the earbuds.

Google is also working on Pixel Buds Pro in a similar colour. This is most likely to match the Pixel 7a, which appears to have a "arctic blue" colour option. We will most likely see the new SKUs release at Google I/O, alongside the new Pixels.March 1, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, another reliable tipster Kuba Wojciechowski further pointed out that Google is also working to bring a similar hue to its Pixel Buds Pro, which is likely to match the Pixel 7a's "Arctic Blue." Wojciechowski also notes Google might introduce these SKUs next to the new Pixel phones at I/O 2023.