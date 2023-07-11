Get your Bang and Olufsen fix for less with these Prime Day deals

Everybody knows that Bang & Olufsen speakers sound incredible, yet very few invest in one. This luxury brand prices its fine offerings so steeply that very few can afford to purchase its products. This Prime Day deal changes that, bringing down the cost of these high-end Bluetooth speakers to more agreeable terms. The cheapest of the lot is the portable Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20. You can grab one for yourself right now for $399 on Amazon, which is much easier on your wallet than the usual $549 price.

There are billions of amazing Bluetooth speakers out there. What sets Bang and Olufsen's audio accessories apart is the elevated design, premium materials, and incredible sound quality. Just look at the marvelous Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance, which is also on sale for 25% off this Prime Day. The wood and metal construct looks more like a work of art than a speaker. It fits in perfectly in any modern room and will make any architect swoon.

Indulge in these luxury speakers from B&O

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20: $529.00 $399.00 at Amazon This is already one of the cheapest speakers from Bang and Olufsen, but this deal makes it even more accessible. You get a vegan leather handle, an aluminum body, a 3.5mm audio input port, and both Qi-wireless charging as well as USB-C wired charging. The Beolit 20 wireless speaker lasts for about eight hours on a single charge and it has stereo pairing.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level: $1,649.00 $1,119.30 at Amazon The gigantic Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level speaker can be mounted to a wall or laid flat on its back on any level surface. Available in a dark ashy color and a light gold hue, the Beosound Level has a propriety magnetic charger, a 16-hour battery life, and high-res audio that sounds fantastic in any sort of room.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance: $2,749.00 $2,059.00 at Amazon This large speaker produces audio that is as big and bold as its design. Just like its elegant appearance, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance speaker is fine-tuned to perfection and packed to the brim with cool features. This Bluetooth speaker is perfect for large rooms. You can pair it with any other Bang & Olufsen speaker, it has features like AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, and it has touch controls. You save $690 with this amazing deal.

Looks aside, the brand's speakers pack the best hardware and features, including things like stereo pairing, USB-C fast charging, and touch controls. The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level even comes with a magnetic wireless charger. Once it's fully charged, you get 16 hours of playback from it.

The B&O companion app is excellent and allows you to pair various speakers together. You even get Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, and Chromecast built-in, making it one of the best Bluetooth speakers around.

We do wish that more Bang and Olufsen speakers were on sale. The Bang and Olufsen Beosound Emerge is a nice mid-range speaker that sounds amazing. However, even the company's "mid-range" speaker is too expensive to be bought at the regular price — unless you have buckets of cash of course.

Prime Day is the best time of the year for shopping. The one catch is that most of the deals are only available to active Prime members. Luckily, if you sign up for the FREE 30-day Prime trial, you can enjoy all of the exclusive deals without paying a cent.