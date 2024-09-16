Need a charger and new speakers? Add the Edifier QR65 to your next Amazon Prime Day wishlist

It's almost October and that means that Amazon's second festival of sales is just around the corner. If you're making a wishlist and need both a Bluetooth speaker and a 65W charger, I'd suggest you add the Edifier QR65 to it. This clever set of desktop speakers revolutionizes desktop charging stations and combines two functions into one — metaphorically speaking, seeing as it is a duo of speakers.

Holidays will be upon us soon and you might want to start your shopping as early as October. Keep your eyes peeled for discounts on all the things that interest you. Edifier usually has its way with its product prices on Amazon Prime Day sales, so I have my fingers crossed that the Edifier QR65 speakers will go on sale.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

What's really cool about the Edifier QR65 active monitor duo is that you get 65W GaN charging built in, along with all the usual features you'd expect from active desktop speakers, like a built-in amplifier and various audio inputs. Even though it's already quite the bargain, I'm hoping the current $369.99 retail price falls to a nice and sizeable $300, aka 20% off, at the very least during the upcoming Prime Big Deals Day.

Edifier QR65 Active Monitor Speakers: $369.99 at Amazon

Edifier's previous go at something like this was cheaper, but only came with 35W GaN fast charging. I'm talking about the Edifier QD35, which was a single unit as opposed to the QR65 duo. Although the price is higher with this iteration, you get vastly improved sound quality thanks to hi-res audio. And yes, that includes both wired and wireless hi-res audio as well as LDAC support.

I love the fact that Edifier bumped the number of ports for charging, giving you one USB-A and two USB-C ports on the back. Not just that, but there are also clear instructions about the power output from each port and/or combination of ports on the back. So users will know what charging speed each of the three ports delivers based on how many and which exact ones are in use.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The Type-A port can only push out 60W whereas the Type-C ports can deliver 65W of power to compatible devices. This means you can even recharge your laptop or Chromebook with the Edifier QR65 active monitor speakers.

The speakers themselves rely on wired power to function. Edifier includes the required AC cable in the box along with two classy speaker stands made of metal and various extra cables such as an AUX and a digital optical cable.

For customized sound effects and RGB lighting, you can use the Edifier ConneX app on your phone. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a smooth and uninterrupted connection with all your devices. The only thing I felt lacking while testing the Edifier QR65 was the lack of support for consoles. If I could hook the speakers up to my PlayStation 5, it would be the perfect speaker setup for my PC, TV, and everything in general at home.

Alas as that wasn't the case, but I still found the speakers to be extremely versatile and suitable for most use cases. The Edifier QR65 duo did a fantastic job of decluttering my table, eliminating the need to have a speaker and multiple chargers in one fell swoop. Honestly, even if this doesn't go sale, it's still a sweet purchase thanks to the added value as a charger as well as a speaker setup.