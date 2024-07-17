With only $30 to $60 in my pocket, these are the Bluetooth speakers I would choose: JBL, Sony, and more

It's the second day of Prime Day 2024 festivities and you might be nearly out of cash to shop. Don't worry, these mind-blowing Bluetooth speaker deals get as cheap as just under $30. So why don't you skip takeout and eat at home for a day or two? That's all the cutting back you need to be able to afford these deliciously cheap deals on high-end speakers.

Of all these discounts, my favorite deal is the JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speaker selling for a mere $29.95 at Amazon. Although the newer model is now out, the Go 3 continues to be one of the most popular cheap Bluetooth speakers of all time. It comes in a wide range of cool colors and patterns, you get robust IP67 water and dust resistance, and there's a handle built on top of this positively tiny accessory.

Bluetooth speaker under $30

JBL Go 3: $49.95 $29.95 at Amazon This tiny but mighty speaker is rugged, powered by USB-C, and shockingly loud. You can choose from tons of insanely cool patterns and colors. The JBL Go 3 has a handle built-in, blasts music for about five hours, and has the tiniest footprint you'll ever see. For just a smidge under $30, it's a steal.

Bluetooth speaker under $40

Sony SRS-XB100: $59.99 $38.00 at Amazon Sony's audio gear is industry-leading, so you know the SRS-XB100 speaker is worth every penny. It's already a mad affordable portable speaker with USB-C charging, but you can get another 37% off only during Prime Day 2024. The SRS-XB100 also packs a 16-hour battery, a built-in strap, stereo pairing, and IP67 water and dust-proofing.

Bluetooth speaker under $50

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2: $79.99 $47.99 at Amazon The 10W Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is ideal for bikers because it comes with a bike mount. It produces a lovely, punchy sound, comes with a Type-C port, delivers 12 hours of playtime, doubles as a portable bank, and boasts a rugged IP67 water and dust-resistant rating. At 40%, this deal nearly slashes the retail price in half.

Bluetooth speaker under $60

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3: $99.99 $56.99 at Amazon Much like the JBL Go 3, the WONDERBOOM 3 from Logitech-owned Ultimate Ears isn't the newest member of its family anymore. And just like the Go 3, the WONDERBOOM 3 still knocks the socks off of anyone as it is. That's why this floatable, IP67-rated, outdoor speaker is an incredibly good deal with 43% lopped off its retail price. You can pair two of the same models for stereo sound. The WONDERBOOM 3 gives you 14 hours of playback but it charges via micro-USB, which is this speaker's one and only flaw.

Still have cash to blow but not sure what you're going to do with it? Continue browsing! There are loads of amazing Prime Day deals for Android fans out there, from flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 to smartwatches like the OnePlus Watch 2. Get all your tech for less before the sales run out.