Galaxy Unpacked took place this week in New York City, marking the official unveiling of the Galaxy S20 series phones and the Galaxy Z Flip. Mobile World Conference 202 has been cancelled due to health and travel concerns related to Covid-19. It's a massive blow to exhibitors, attendees, and the host city, Barcelona.
The battle between Huawei and the United States continues, and it's possible the government was aware of backdoors as long ago as 2009. Finally, an alleged Pixel 5 render has leaked and it's pretty ugly.
- Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra hands-on preview: Samsung's biggest camera bump in 4 years
- Galaxy Z Flip hands-on preview: Samsung just killed the RAZR
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus hands-on review: Hearing the future
- MWC 2020 is dead, so what happens now?
- The U.S. government has reportedly had proof of Huawei backdoors since 2009
- U.S. DOJ indicts Huawei for racketeering and stealing trade secrets
- Huawei to make up for the Play Store by pre-installing apps on its phones
- The U.S. could prop up Huawei's rivals Nokia and Ericsson to make 5G cheaper - Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are teaming up to challenge the Play Store
