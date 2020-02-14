Galaxy Z Flip Hands OnSource: Android Central

Galaxy Unpacked took place this week in New York City, marking the official unveiling of the Galaxy S20 series phones and the Galaxy Z Flip. Mobile World Conference 202 has been cancelled due to health and travel concerns related to Covid-19. It's a massive blow to exhibitors, attendees, and the host city, Barcelona.

The battle between Huawei and the United States continues, and it's possible the government was aware of backdoors as long ago as 2009. Finally, an alleged Pixel 5 render has leaked and it's pretty ugly.

