Honestly, if you're not using Black Friday to score yourself an awesome VPN deal then you're doing it wrong. This weekend isn't just about big tech and home purchases — apps and services are available on the cheap too so you ought to broaden your purchases beyond just the usual big retailers. One absolutely stellar VPN offer available right now comes from FastestVPN. This weekend only, you can snatch a lifetime subscription to its service for just $18 when you enter code BFCM20 during checkout.

It regularly goes for $10 a month without a subscription, though its prices fall considerably with a 3-year or 5-year plan. That being said, none of FastestVPN's other deals come anywhere close to this Black Friday special. The company offers a money-back guarantee in case you don't like it, but at this price there is very little risk with trying things out.

Give that you're checking out a VPN deal, you probably know a little bit about how they work and what benefits they offer, from added privacy and security to being able to access content that would otherwise be restricted in your location.

There's a lot to look for in a VPN service, but FastestVPN ticks a ton of boxes. Its VPN service offers a network of over 350 servers in 40 countries worldwide, unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection. Your subscription also allows for simultaneous use on up to 15 devices, which is more than most other providers. FastestVPN uses 256-bit AES encryption and doesn't keep any traffic logs, either.

It's likely that you spend some time banking or shopping online and often find yourself hooked up to a public Wi-Fi hotspot. If so, you could benefit from a VPN. Installing a VPN helps cloak your internet activity in anonymity and stops you from being tracked across the web for advertising, having your traffic intercepted, or running into malicious sites. They are also great if you want to access content that is blocked in your region or if you're on vacation abroad and want to watch content from back home.

It's well worth snagging a lifetime subscription at this discounted price while you can. At $18 with the above coupon, it's kind of a no-brainer and that money-back guarantee allows you to try it out in the real world for a while before deciding whether to stick with it.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.