A VPN is your first and most important line of defense against hackers who are after everything from your browsing history to your credit card number, and each of the top-rated VPNs below is available for an additional 40% off when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE40 at checkout.
MSRP: $500 | Sale Price: $39 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $24
Protect your online activity and browse without restrictions with this VPN that offers a wide range of unique protocols.
MSRP: $899 | Sale Price: $20 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $12
This award-winning VPN lets you browse at full speed on all of your devices, and you’ll be able to connect in seconds.
3. Disconnect VPN Premium: Lifetime Subscription (5 Devices)
MSRP: $700 | Sale Price: $29 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $18
Block trackers and browse faster with this all-in-one VPN that keeps you safe from prying eyes across the globe.
MSRP: $900 | Sale Price: $39 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $24
VPNSecure makes it easy to bypass those obnoxious content filters when you travel overseas—allowing you to keep up with your favorite streaming content on sites like Netflix and Hulu.
MSRP: $1200 | Sale Price: $25 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $15
This VPN protects up to 10 devices simultaneously, and you won’t have to worry about bandwidth throttling.
Prices are subject to change.
LG’s latest UX 9.0 software looks a lot like Samsung’s One UI
LG's new UX 9.0 Android interface brings some helpful new features and a design that looks nearly identical to Samsung's One UI.
Jabra Elite 75t review: Better than your current headphones
Jabra has another hit on its hands with the tiny-but-powerful-and-also-really-comfortable Elite 75t.
Samsung's 8-inch Galaxy Tab A is on sale, perfect for game streaming
Fancy a screen boost for Microsoft's upcoming Project xCloud or a future Google Stadia expansion? Consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab A.
Black Friday isn't just for tech; here are some great non-tech deals!
Black Friday is the best time of year to get bargains on some of our favorite things, even the things that aren't connected to our computers and mobile devices.