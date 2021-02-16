Carl Pei's independent venture Nothing Technologies LTD is supposedly a company that wants to shake up the consumer tech market in a big way. Andy Rubin may have left a terrible legacy, but his Essential brand created a few interesting products and had big plans. Now the two are one and I'm pretty curious about what we can expect — or if we can expect anything at all — from Nothing. We don't really know a lot about Nothing's plans. Various interviews with Carl Pei have been full of big ideas and little details, but we know one or two important things — Nothing plans to make its money from hardware, not software, and Nothing probably isn't going to be a smartphone maker. At least not right now. Here's what I want to see from Nothing. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Audio hardware

One of the strangest (or best, depending on your point of view) things about the Essential phone was its magnetic accessory adapter. The company released two accessories that used the feature — a 360-degree camera and an HD audio adapter. Neither were very popular with users because they were priced a bit high, but the ideas were pretty neat. I don't want parts attached to my phone. Put them inside my headphones instead. I don't want to see any sort of USB HD audio adapter that attaches to my phone. Sales of Essentials product, as well as things like LG mods for the G4 and Moto Mods, tell me that nobody else does, either. These are things best built into a phone, not attached to it. But now that Nothing has all the patents and engineering that went into the development, it could build something like a smart audio adapter akin to the Chromecast Audio. Wireless audio input and high-fidelity audio output work really well for things like home stereo systems, and if a "smart" component — like Google Assistant built-in, for example, would make for a compelling product. The same technology could be applied to Bluetooth headphones. Every pair of wireless headphones, from big over-ear models to tiny earbuds, has its own set of audio hardware built-in. Sometimes it's great, often it's mediocre, and some ultra-cheap models are bad. Nothing-branded headphones using Essential's already engineered HD audio circuitry could sound amazing. A smart remote