Mint Mobile's newest plan is only available for one day and comes with an unprecedented 25 years of service. July 1, 2021, Mint Mobile is offering the Bobby Bonilla Plan with 25 years of Mint Mobile service for just $2,500. The price breaks down to $100 per year or $8.33 per month.

This plan celebrates baseball star Bobby Bonilla's deal with the New York Mets to settle a $5.9 million contract buyout with a 25-year deal. Starting in 2011, every July 1, Bonilla collects over $1 million from the New York Mets and will continue to do so until 2035. Mint Mobile has partnered with the former pro baseball player to give customers a 25-year wireless deal to celebrate his big payday.

This 25 year deal makes zero financial sense for @mintmobile but somehow @grandcru5 negotiated us into it. Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! pic.twitter.com/T2c3ZuVMw5 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 1, 2021

The Bobby Bonilla plan comes with 4GB of high-speed data with unlimited talk and text. You get free hotspot access and calls to Mexico and Canada are included. Your account will be credited for the amount of one year of service within 48 hours of your purchase and will repeat every year for 24 years. The plan is officially available from 12:01 A.M PST to 11:59 P.M. PST on July 1, 2021.

Mint Mobile currently offers service on T-Mobile's LTE and 5G network and has made a name for itself by offering customers deep discounts on wireless service if they're willing to buy a few months upfront. Even with its three, six, and 12-month plans, Mint Mobile has some of the best cell phone plans you can buy. While it's impossible to know exactly what cell phone networks and plans will look like 25 years from now, it's clear that Mint Mobile and owner Ryan Reynolds mean business.

Mint Mobile offers data on T-Mobile's LTE and 5G network and will work with just about any unlocked phone. For the best results, make sure your phone supports T-Mobile's band 71 for LTE and bands n71 and n41 for 5G.