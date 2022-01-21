Although the partnership has become more public over the past year, OnePlus and Oppo have always enjoyed a pretty close relationship behind the scenes. Back in the days of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 6, the OnePlus flagship would effectively be a rebadged version of the main Oppo handset, though with higher-end internals. More recently, as the high-end phones have diverged, a similar pattern has emerged in some of OnePlus's cheaper Nord phones. The entry-level Nord N100, for example, was basically a rebadged Oppo A53 running different software. With these two brands, crossing the streams isn't anything new. Nevertheless, the merger of OnePlus into Oppo in late 2021 makes things official and a lot more public. And as both brands' 2022 flagships break cover, we're getting our first glimpse of what this closer relationship will mean in real terms. The unusually early Chinese launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro has already given us the specs and major features of that phone, even though questions remain about its software. And in recent days the first major leak of the Oppo Find X5 Pro has laid bare some of that device's main specs, which line up right alongside the OnePlus phone: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 120Hz second-gen LTPO display, 5,000mAh battery and 80W wired charging plus 50W wireless. (Specs sure to be shared among many of 2022's best Android phones.) Even the branding of those charging standards is aligned across both brands, with OnePlus's Dash Charge being eschewed in favor of Oppo's VOOC.

Hasselblad is coming to Oppo phones, along with custom photo-processing silicon.

The leaked photos of the Find X5's back panel also reveal a Hassleblad logo — a sign that the photographic partnership between OnePlus and the veteran camera brand has been extended to Oppo in its latest generation of phones. That's one less unique selling point for OnePlus. And at the same time, Oppo's custom MariSilicon X chip — a combined NPU/ISP designed to enhance AI performance and image processing — has been confirmed for future OnePlus phones.

What's more, with plans currently in motion to align the software on OnePlus and Oppo phones around a single unified OS, the two brands' flagship phones increasingly seem like two sides of the same coin. In 2022, it appears OnePlus is to Oppo what Honor once was to Huawei — the name might not be the same and the phones may look slightly different, but buyers are getting the same basic experience with both phones, as well as a lot of overlapping technology. But unlike Huawei and Honor, where Honor was clearly the junior brand with cheaper and often lower-specced phones, the crossover of features and tech between OnePlus and Oppo means it's not always easy to see the target audience for each brand. This generation, for instance, OnePlus has the superior camera sensors, but Oppo has its custom MariSilicon chip. Both have Hasselblad-tuned imaging, so which is Oppo's best camera phone? It's not really clear. Once both have the same basic software experience, there'll be even less to distinguish one from the other.