Oppo Find X5 Pro may share a key feature with the OnePlus 10 Pro

What you need to know
- Real-world images of OPPO's upcoming flagship device have emerged online.
- The OPPO Find X5 Pro could include a camera system with Hasselblad branding similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.
- The leak also revealed more details about the phone in line with previous rumors.
OPPO appears to be following in the footsteps of its sister company OnePlus. A new leak has disclosed an unsurprising similarity between OPPO's upcoming flagship phone, dubbed the Find X5 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of camera.
The new leak has surfaced on CookAPK, revealing what appear to be real-world photos of the OPPO Find X5 Pro. The images show the phone's front and back panels, which correspond to Steve Hemmerstoffer's (@OnLeaks) leaked renders.
OPPO's next flagship phone may have a camera bump that blends into its chassis, similar to the camera module found in the Find X3 Pro. The camera array, on the other hand, differs from its predecessor due to its triple lens setup. If this is correct, the Find X5 Pro's camera system will be a bit of a downgrade from its predecessor.
That said, the leaked images show some interesting details on the back of the phone: a Hasselblad-branded camera system. It's also rumored to comprise a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto sensor. A 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor is also tipped to handle selfies.
This bit of news doesn't entirely come as a surprise, though, since the Swedish camera maker previously partnered with OnePlus to slap a powerhouse camera system into the OnePlus 10 Pro and, previously, the OnePlus 9 Pro.
Other key specs of the phone were also tipped, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, an LTPO 2.0 display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 80 watt wired charging and 50 watt wireless charging.
It remains to be seen when OPPO plans to unveil its next answer to the best Android phones. But given that the Find X3 Pro launched in March of last year, its successor should be breaking cover fairly soon.
All characters you can unlock in Genshin Impact
There are currently 47 playable characters, including the starting Traveler. Here's each one listed with their weapon type, element, Passive Talent, and Elemental Burst.
Garmin Venu 2 Plus review: More tempting (and expensive) than ever
Last year, we called the Garmin Venu 2 a fantastic device that cost far too much for what it offered. Now, Garmin has released a new version with mostly the same specs but some small upgrades for $50 more. Despite that, the Venu 2 Plus may be worth the cost for you!
Google has a ‘chronically plagued’ problem creating a similar iMessage
Experts weigh in on the Google/Apple RCS/iMessage drama adding that if Google really cared enough, they would stop complaining and create a unified messaging platform.
Protect and stylize your Galaxy S21 FE with the best cases
The Galaxy S21 FE sports a large screen and some beautiful colors around the back, but no matter which color you get, they all need protection lest they slip from your hands and shatter on a stone. The best Galaxy S21 FE cases add grip, glamour, and peace of mind, and we have them all right here.