Oppo Find X5 Pro may share a key feature with the OnePlus 10 Pro

OPPO appears to be following in the footsteps of its sister company OnePlus. A new leak has disclosed an unsurprising similarity between OPPO's upcoming flagship phone, dubbed the Find X5 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of camera.

The new leak has surfaced on CookAPK, revealing what appear to be real-world photos of the OPPO Find X5 Pro. The images show the phone's front and back panels, which correspond to Steve Hemmerstoffer's (@OnLeaks) leaked renders.

#OPPO Find X5 Pro



- Snapdragon 8 Gen1

- 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display

- 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5

- 5000mAh battery

80 watt wired charging

50 watt wireless charging



Actual Source:https://t.co/IGsScfYEsN pic.twitter.com/TTCaVuVbWZ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 17, 2022

OPPO's next flagship phone may have a camera bump that blends into its chassis, similar to the camera module found in the Find X3 Pro. The camera array, on the other hand, differs from its predecessor due to its triple lens setup. If this is correct, the Find X5 Pro's camera system will be a bit of a downgrade from its predecessor.

That said, the leaked images show some interesting details on the back of the phone: a Hasselblad-branded camera system. It's also rumored to comprise a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto sensor. A 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor is also tipped to handle selfies.

This bit of news doesn't entirely come as a surprise, though, since the Swedish camera maker previously partnered with OnePlus to slap a powerhouse camera system into the OnePlus 10 Pro and, previously, the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Other key specs of the phone were also tipped, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, an LTPO 2.0 display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 80 watt wired charging and 50 watt wireless charging.

It remains to be seen when OPPO plans to unveil its next answer to the best Android phones. But given that the Find X3 Pro launched in March of last year, its successor should be breaking cover fairly soon.