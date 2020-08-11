MediaTek doesn't get a lot of press from western technology journalists. It makes plenty of budget-minded chips for companies looking to build entry-level devices, but outside of a few phones or Chromebooks, we rarely hear about any products powered by MediaTek SoCs.

Many expected that to change in 2020 when MediaTek announced the Dimensity 1000. This type of chip was a first for the company and it clearly was designed to go head to head with Qualcomm. The Dminesity 1000 is an octa-core 7nm chip complete with an integrated wireless package that includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and Sub-6 5G in Stand-alone and Non-Stand-Alone configurations.

The Dimensity 1000 compares favorably to Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon line.

Several companies did use the new chip from MediaTek, but none of them are exactly household names in the west. And as pointed out by AnandTech, the chip offers performance on par with Snapdragon chips. Not too shabby for an SoC that promises to use 40% less power than the Snapdragon 855 it competed with when launched.

MediaTek suggested that we would see a worldwide release of the Dimensity 1000 in 2020. We didn't, but there are several valid reasons why it may have played out that way. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire industry to a halt for several months, or maybe smartphone makers just didn't want to gamble on MediaTek; we've all seen products that don't live up to the hype written in a press release.

Perhaps the most logical explanation was that MediaTek was playing it safe. The company may have worked with Chinese phone makers to get the Dimensity line out into the world to see how things went outside of the testing lab. If the price was right, smartphone manufacturers would gladly take a new high-performance chip to test in a budget or mid-range phone. If it was a success, everybody wins. If not, customers would chalk it up to buying a "cheap" phone.