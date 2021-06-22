What you need to know
- Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Lite in India.
- The Mi 11 Lite will be available to purchase from June 28 for a starting price of ₹21,999 (about $296).
- The Mi Watch Revolve Active also made its debut in the country today.
Xiaomi's Mi 11 Lite, which was unveiled alongside the Mi 11 Lite 5G in March, has finally been launched in India. The company has also launched a follow-up to last year's Mi Watch Revolve with SpO2 monitoring and improved health tracking features.
The 4G-only Mi 11 Lite has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 732G chipset as Xiaomi's best cheap Android phones — including the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.
On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telemacro lens. Since the Mi 11 Lite is just 6.8mm thin, it packs a relatively small 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Some of the phone's other key features include an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, dual speakers, and a built-in IR blaster. The Mi 11 Lite runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.
The Mi 11 Lite is set to go on sale in India on June 28 via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other offline retail stores across the country. Xiaomi has priced the 6GB/128GB version of the phone at ₹21,999 (about $296), while the 8GB/128GB version will retail for ₹23,999 (about $323).
Xiaomi's new Mi Watch Revolve Active has a 1.39-inch Always-on AMOLED screen with 454 x 454 resolution and a 420mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of endurance. It also comes with over 117 sports mode, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, 5ATM water resistance, and a VO2 Max sensor to measure your maximum oxygen consumption during workout sessions. The smartwatch will be available from June 25 for ₹9,999 (about $135).
