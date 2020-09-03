The Labor Day sales are here, and there are a lot of them. Labor Day has become Labor Week since the actual holiday is so late into the month, and we are reaping the benefits with huge sales across multiple retailers. We have been tracking the best labor day deals in our main post, but we have also broken down the best deals from individal retailers like Best Buy and Lowe's. With so many discounts on so many products, you might feel a bit overwhelmed. That's okay because we've got you covered there, too.
We've collected some of the deals you just can't afford to miss. These are the sort of discounts we don't regularly see and the sort of deals that will definitely disappear after Labor Day is over. Some of them are available in multiple places, too, which is helpful in case one place sells out. If you're going to spend some money this Labor Day, these are the deals you want to take advantage of.
Deals You Can't Afford to Miss
- : Amazon Echo Devices | From $17.49 at Best Buy
- : Tribit QuietPlus 72 Bluetooth headphones
- : Rosetta Stone Labor Day sale
- : Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat | $30 off
- : Apple AirPods Pro | $219.95 at Amazon
- : Save on tons of Ring cameras | Best Buy sale
- : Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | $300 off at Best Buy
- : Samsung Galaxy S20 Series | Up to $300 off at Best Buy
- : Up to $1,000 off LG NanoCell and OLED TVs
Amazon Echo Devices | From $17.49 at Best Buy
Pretty much the entire range of Amazon Echo devices is discounted at Best Buy right now meaning you can add Alexa to more rooms in your house without breaking the bank. You can also find a lot of these deals available in Lowe's Labor Day sale.
Tribit QuietPlus 72 Bluetooth headphones
These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 tech, active noise-cancelling, and even a wired mode if you want to save on the battery. All these features for less than $40 makes this one of the best values you can get in headphones this Labor Day. Use code: LBDQPLUS.
Rosetta Stone Labor Day sale
Save $100 on the lifetime membership. That's a lifetime of learning available to you. Forever. For $100 off. You could become a multi-lingual genius. Rosetta Stone memberships are on sale starting September 3 and running through Labor Day. Pick a language (or the unlimited languages service), choose your subscription length, and you could save over 45% off the usual cost in the process.
Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat | $30 off
We used to see Google Nest deals all the time, but now they are few and far between. Luckily for you, this deal is active at Best Buy, too. The Nest is super smart and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Use your phone to adjust the temperature and setup automatic scheduling. Saves you energy and money in the long run, too.
Apple AirPods Pro | $219.95 at Amazon
This price matches the lowest we've ever seen on the AirPods Pro. This is a unique deal we've only seen once before and that was just a couple weeks ago. Chances are you won't be able to save this much until at least Black Friday.
Save on tons of Ring cameras | Best Buy sale
Ring devices go on sale quite a bit to be fair, but some of these prices at Best Buy are the best we have ever seen. We even have our own roundup where we track Ring deals and can say this is a featured sale. You can get a Floodlight Camera for $210, the Spotlight Cam for $30 off, the Ring Stickup Cam for $15 off, and more. That's not the only place to save on Ring, either, right now. Keep an eye out for more savings.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | $300 off at Best Buy
The Surface Laptop 3 only released late last year, and we haven't seen a lot of deals since thanks to all the stuff going on in the world. This is one of the best discounts the Laptop 3 has ever had, and if you're in the market for a laptop you won't do much better.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series | Up to $300 off at Best Buy
Samsung's flagships handsets are available at a steep discount with qualified activation. Save on the S20, S20+ or the S20 Ultra while you can. After all, flagships are flagships for a reason. Don't expect sales unless there's a holiday.
Up to $1,000 off LG NanoCell and OLED TVs
This is one of those sales where we definitely expect to see it again on Black Friday or Prime Day because Black Friday is a time for TV deals. However, we don't expect it will be any better than this because these savings are already pretty great. The sale features 4K and 8K models and sizes range from 48 to 86 inches with some of the higher-end models being discounted by $1,000. The deals make now a great time to upgrade.
