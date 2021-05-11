What you need to know
- Wyze has announced its first-ever pair of true wireless earbuds.
- The earbuds feature active noise cancellation and promise up to 18 hours of battery life.
- They are now available to pre-order for $60 in the U.S.
In September last year, smart home company Wyze introduced its first pair of headphones, offering noise cancellation and an attractive design for just $50. The company has now announced its first true wireless earbuds, called the Wyze Buds Pro.
The new Wyze Buds Pro come with 40dB active noise cancellation and wind noise reduction to deliver a "truly unique wireless audio experience." Similar to the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Wyze Buds Pro allow you to "tune in to street sounds" with just a single touch using the transparency mode. In addition to toggling ANC and transparency mode, the touch controls on the earbuds also allow users to pause, play, and skip tracks.
The Wyze Buds Pro earbuds use 10mm high-amplitude audio drivers to deliver "rich treble and strong bass" and three microphones per bud for impressive call quality. Some of the other highlights include built-in Alexa, Google Fast Pair support, wear detection, and Adaptive EQ. As for battery life, Wyze claims the earbuds can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on. The charging case provides up to 13.5 additional hours, for a total of 18 hours. With ANC turned off, you can expect up to 24 hours of continuous playback.
Wyze's new Buds Pro earbuds are now available to pre-order for $60. However, they aren't expected to begin shipping until late July.
