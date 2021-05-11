In September last year, smart home company Wyze introduced its first pair of headphones, offering noise cancellation and an attractive design for just $50. The company has now announced its first true wireless earbuds, called the Wyze Buds Pro.

The new Wyze Buds Pro come with 40dB active noise cancellation and wind noise reduction to deliver a "truly unique wireless audio experience." Similar to the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Wyze Buds Pro allow you to "tune in to street sounds" with just a single touch using the transparency mode. In addition to toggling ANC and transparency mode, the touch controls on the earbuds also allow users to pause, play, and skip tracks.