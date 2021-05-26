Best Buy has a new set of deals of the day, and the featured deal is the Cubii Jr. elliptical machine. It's on sale for $199.99 today only. While we have seen it go as low as $185 in the past, it has been more than a year since it fell that low. The elliptical is going for $250 in its other color variants, and it's going for $250 at other retailers like Amazon. These deals expire at the end of the day, so you'll want to grab it while you can.

So, you sit at a desk for eight hours a day, huh? It's hard to find time to go to the gym, too. I understand because I live that life myself. And a sedentary life is not a healthy one. Keep moving through the day with an under-the-desk elliptical like this. The Cubii Jr uses a compact, ergonomic design. It fits easily under tables and desks and ensures a low range of motion so you won't be banging your knees while you use it. It's also a super quiet machine so you can use it at work without driving your co-workers insane.

As a fitness tool, the Cubii Jr offers eight different levels of resistance. Pump up the resistance for a stronger workout or bring it down for some casual movement. There's even an LCD screen that helps you track your stride, your calories burned, your distance traveled, and more. See how fast you're moving with the RPM display and see how long you've been going, too.

Even as you push it and push yourself, the Cubii Jr won't get pushed around. It has non-slip feet on the bottom that are designed not to slide around. They also protect your floor at the same time, ensuring you won't scratch it up.