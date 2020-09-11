Best answer: No. The previous Fitbit Versa bands will not work on the Versa 3. The latest model introduces the new infinity bands, which are interchangeable with a quick-release system. These are not the same bands used on the Versa 2, Versa, or Versa Lite.

Will Fitbit Versa bands work on Versa 3? Out with the old, in with the new

While an improved Fitbit Versa band system has been sorely needed for quite some time, it doesn't come without its disadvantages. The only issue that long-time users might have is that all of their previous Versa bands will not be compatible with the new Fitbit Versa 3. If you've been a loyal Versa user since the start, you've probably racked up quite a few bands by now. If you're considering purchasing the Versa 3, you'll have to start a new collection.

Even upon reviewing the Fitbit Versa 2 last year, the proprietary bands were still a major disappointment. It was a hassle to swap out your bands, which should be a relatively simple process. It's good to see that Fitbit may have gotten it right this time. There are already plenty of Fitbit Versa 3 bands to choose from. Whether you're a fan of leather, silicone, or woven bands, there are some solid options that are already available for pre-order.