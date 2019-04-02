I have a confession to make: I spend way too much money on headphones.

I find myself saving money each week because I want another pair, maybe even selling a pair or two that I just didn't love as much as I thought I would, and a few months later I end up in the cycle all over again. It would be a fine hobby/obsession to have if I were filthy rich, but I'm not so I can see that I spend too much. There are worse things I could be buying I guess. But I've noticed one thing while I shift money from here to there so I can spend it on a thing I want but don't really need — I've kept using the same pair of over-ear headphones so much that I've actually had to replace them more than once. The Sony MDR7506s aren't going to leave my head for any long period of time.

The equipment used to play the music has changed so my headphones need to do the same.

I've figured out why, too. Tthe days of sitting cross-legged on the floor, enjoying the thick shag carpeting and grooving to my collection of vinyl LPs have come and gone. Full-sized and full power stereo receivers and turntables have been replaced by hi-resolution digital files played on a handheld device for almost all of my music time, and the headphones I buy to enjoy the experience had to change, too. I still enjoy a bit of time in my office with "proper" audio equipment in front of me, but over 90% of my listening time is through a phone and some sort of portable DAC.

For this type of listening, I've not yet found a pair of over-ear headphones I like as much as the Sonys. They're 63-ohm so I can get as much volume as I want without blowing anything up or having it sound bad, they're super comfortable and fit well enough to keep the room quiet for the rare moment when I have things a bit louder than necessary, and they're cheap enough at $80 that I'm not afraid to stuff them into my bag and take them with me. Most importantly, I like the sound that comes from them. It's clear, without overbearing bass or shrill highs — just the way I like it. They even sound pretty good hooked up to beefier equipment as long as you keep the volume in check. They're not absolutely flat like a pair of studio monitors are, but they're also about $1,500 cheaper. In a word, they outperform both my expectations and their price tag.

The Sony MDR7506s aren't the only headphones I carry in my bag, though. I also keep a good pair of earbuds and a set of Bluetooth headphones on hand because sometimes a big pair of retro-style earmuffs just isn't the right choice. It's tougher finding the perfect pair of either both because I like my retro-style earmuffs and I get nitpicky whenever I listen to music on a phone. Having said that, I do have favorites here that I'm in no hurry to replace. And yes, I bought too many pair of these styles of headphones, too. I need an intervention.