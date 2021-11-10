Best USB-C headphones Android Central 2021

While manufacturers are making sure to cut off all cords as part of their increased focus on the best wireless earbuds, it doesn't mean wired connections aren't an option. Bluetooth headphones are great, but if you'd rather do without the latency and charging process, some of the best USB-C headphones are a great alternative to both. Just plug and play — and that's it.

If you have to, get in on USB-C

USB-C audio isn't as prevalent in 2021 as you might think, despite the headphone jack having already become increasingly harder to find on mobile devices. There are still a few that stick to the 3.5mm jack, but wireless headphones are the ongoing trend. It's just that Bluetooth can introduce latency, which may be fine if your phone can fill the gap on YouTube videos and streaming music, but not for gaming or live TV. That's where you can't compensate for latency unless you plug in.

So, the selection may be somewhat limited, but you can find a great set of headphones using the new connector.

The Palovue SoundFlow are at the top of the list because they offer sound that totally belies their budget price, making them easy to recommend. However, if you're OK with spending more on over-ear headphones, give the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless a shot for their excellent sound, ANC, and premium design.