There are plenty of Wear OS watches out there, but not all of them have one of the most important features you could ask for — a heart rate sensor. Not only are heart rate sensors great for accurately tracking how hard you're going during a workout, they're also helpful for keeping track of your ticker to make sure everything's working like it should. If you want a Wear OS watch with a heart rate sensor, these are the ones to get!
Legendary battery life
TicWatch Pro
Battery life typically isn't a strong point for Wear OS smartwatches, but the TicWatch Pro is a wonderful exception to that rule. Thanks to a special dual display design, the TicWatch Pro can switch back and forth between Smart and Essential Modes that helps it get up to 30 days of use on a single charge.
Sports!
TicWatch S
If the Pro is a bit too rich for your blood, TicWatch has a more affordable option in the form of the TicWatch S. While battery life is a lot more commonplace at about 1-2 days, the S delivers built-in GPS right in the watch band, a comfy design, heart-rate tracking, and more for just two hundred bucks.
Budget pick
TicWatch E
The TicWatch E is very similar to the TicWatch S, but it ditches the sporty aesthetic for something a bit more generic. The plastic build isn't the nicest we've ever seen, but it gets the job done and doesn't look half bad. There's also built-in GPS and interchangeable watch bands (something you won't find on the S).
Oldie but a goodie
Huawei Watch 2
The Huawei Watch 2 is easily the oldest watch on this list, but if you're in the market for one that has a heart-rate sensor, it may still be worth a look. While you'll need to opt for a used model at this point in time, the Watch 2 has a sturdy design, NFC for Google Pay, built-in GPS, powerful sleep tracking, and up to 2 days of battery life.
Don't miss it
Misfit Vapor 2
While the Vapor 2 may not look very enticing at first glance, it's a pretty solid Wear OS watch that has just about every feature you could ask for. It comes in two different sizes to accommodate all wrists, supports Google Pay, has standalone GPS, and packs all this in a simple design that works well at both the gym and out at a nice dinner.
What a beaut
Skagen Falster 2
Want to own one of the best-looking smartwatches to-date? Pick up the Skagen Falster 2. Its design is sleek, simple, and something we just can't get enough of. The two buttons and crown on the side look great while offering nice functionality, and when paired with a Skagen-made stainless steel band, it all comes together to create for one gorgeous piece of tech.
Great pick
Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR
Fossil is one of the most active Wear OS watch-makers around, and its Gen 4 Explorist HR delivers a really great all-around experience. Along with a gorgeous body that has a timeless look, you'll also find Google Pay, GPS, and 24 hour battery life to get you through a full day of regular use.
A feminine touch
Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR
Like the Fossil Explorist but want something with a feminine touch? That's where the Venture comes in. This has all of the same features as the Explorist but ditches the masculine aesthetic for one that's tailored more towards women. The Venture is a really pretty watch, and if you're after something with this design, it's a great choice.
Can't go wrong
Fossil Sport
Last but not least, the Fossil Sport is Fossil's latest smartwatch to hit the scene. It's the only watch on this list with Qualcomm's new Wear 3100 processor and has an incredibly lightweight body with a great sporty-aesthetic. It's available in a variety of colors, has GPS, Google Pay, and can be taken in the pool without any worries or issues.
There you have it, folks — a collection of all the best Wear OS watches that come equipped with a heart-rate sensor. The Fossil Sport is probably the best pick for most people thanks to its newer processor, accessible design, host of features, and competitive price. If want something a bit classier, we strongly recommend checking out the Skagen Falster 2. Happy shopping!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.