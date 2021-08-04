Earlier this week, Google let the cat out of the bag on the designs for its forthcoming flagships, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In the "leaks," we got to see the stunning new designs, learned about Google's new custom Tensor SOC, and perhaps most importantly, we got to see the pretty new colors! Okay, I'm joking a bit, but I'd wager that many of you are going to pick which Pixel 6 you want at least in part based on the available colors, right?

True to form for the Pixel line, the 6 series will have some fun colors for us to choose from in addition to more traditional offerings like white/silver and black. In fact, as our own Nicholas Sutrich pointed out, these colors harken back to some of the most beloved Pixel (and Nexus) phones of the past few years, a nice touch indeed!

The "regular" Pixel 6 will be available in a light orange reminiscent of the Pixel 4 lineup, a sage green that looks a lot like that on the Pixel 5, and a matte black color. The Pixel 6 Pro will come in a similar black variant, as well as a stately silver and gorgeous gold, both of which remind us of the glory days of the Nexus 6P.

Which color Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro do you want most?

Personally, I'm leaning towards the sage green Pixel 6. Let us know which color you most covet. Also, leave a comment telling us which trim you prefer — matte or polished.