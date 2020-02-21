After wowing the world with the Galaxy Fold in 2019, Samsung has returned to the foldable phone market with the Galaxy Z Flip. Compared to the Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip is quite different in more ways than one. It's more widely available for purchase, has a lower price tag, and the form factor is geared towards more of a mainstream market than the somewhat limited appeal of the Fold. You'll still need to spend a lot of money in order to have a Z Flip of your very own, but with a bit of digging and research, it is possible to save some coin. Here are the best deals currently available that you should know! Samsung As expected, you can buy the Galaxy Z Flip directly through Samsung's website. Both colors — Mirror Purple and Mirror Black — are available, and you have the option of buying the phone outright or getting 0% interest financing with monthly payments. Considering the price of the Z Flip, that might not be a bad idea. Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more Samsung ran out of early stock, likely because it only made a small number of Galaxy Z Units, but as of February 21 there is new stock at Samsung.com.

Best Buy Moving over to Best Buy, the electronics retailer is selling unlocked and AT&T variants of the Z Flip. Just like Samsung, Best Buy carries the Z Flip in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. If you have an eligible phone to trade-in, Best Buy will take up to $350 off your purchase. That still leaves you with $1,030 to cover, but something is better than nothing. If you buy an unlocked model, you can save even more and take another $50 off if you activate it on the same day of your purchase. Best Buy is selling the Galaxy Z Flip online and in stores, but its stock is also quite limited for the time being.

AT&T AT&T is one of two carriers Samsung partnered with for the Z Flip, and you have the option of buying the phone outright or on an AT&T Installment Plan. This breaks up the cost of the phone over 30 months, with you paying $46/month and having 0% interest. For a phone as pricey as the Galaxy Z Flip, options like this are great to have. Outside of that, AT&T doesn't have any notable deals or promotions to go along with the phone. We have to imagine that changes soon, and if/when it does, we'll be sure to update this accordingly.

Sprint Last but not least, we have Sprint. You can pay the full $1,380 for the Z Flip up front, or take advantage of the Sprint Flex lease. With this, you'll pay $57.50/month to lease the phone for 18 months. Once month 18 rolls around, you can return the Z Flip and upgrade to a new model. Otherwise, you have the option of buying it by paying off the rest owed or agreeing to six more months of payments. Sprint has a couple of promotions worth mentioning, including 50% off any Galaxy Watch purchase if you buy the Z Flip. Considering how small the Z Flip's cover display is, this is a phone you'll want to use with a smartwatch. The Z Flip is also eligible for Sprint's Galaxy Forever program, which allows you to return and upgrade the phone at any time once you've made a minimum of 12 lease payments.