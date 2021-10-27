What you need to know
- WhatsApp's cross-platform chat history migration feature is now available on all Pixel phones.
- Google has also confirmed that the feature will be available on all new phones launching with Android 12.
- Until now, the feature was limited to Samsung phones.
Back in August this year, WhatsApp introduced the ability to transfer chats from iPhones to Android phones. While the feature was initially available only on the best Samsung phones, it is now expanding to all Pixel phones — including the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
If you have a Google Pixel phone, you can now easily transfer your WhatsApp chat history from your iPhone. To get started, you'll need a USB-C to Lightning cable. Once you have connected both phones, you'll be prompted to scan a QR code on your iPhone to begin the transfer process.
After you are done scanning the QR code, all your conversations and media will be moved over to your Pixel phone. In case you have trouble scanning the QR code, you can also initiate the transfer process by opening WhatsApp on your iPhone and heading over to Settings > Chats > Move Chats to Android.
All your data will remain protected during the transfer process, which means nobody else can access your WhatsApp chats and files. You'll also not receive new messages on your old device while the transfer is in progress.
Google says the transfer capability will be available out of the box on new phones that launch with Android 12. Existing phones that will be upgraded to Android 12 are likely to gain support for the feature eventually.
Android 12 also introduces the ability to transfer pretty much all your essentials from an iPhone to a new Android phone. All you need to do is connect a cable, and Android will automatically transfer your SMS and iMessage history, photos, videos, contacts, calendars, and more. It can also match and install the same apps from the Google Play Store.
Palm is back with a Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 challenger for $129
Palm is pivoting to audio with the launch of Palm Buds Pro, its new product designed to challenge some of the best wireless earbuds in the market.
OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition hands-on: There's no magic here
The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition combines a unique design with custom features that will delight fans of the Potterverse. But as a day-to-day smartwatch, it still doesn't measure up to its rivals.
Biden nominates Jessica Rosenworcel as first female FCC Chair
If confirmed, Rosenworcel would lead a Democratic majority FCC with Geoffrey Starks and new commissioner nominee, Gigi Sohn. This would help push President Joe Biden's agenda and could signal the return of net neutrality.
Get started on your Pixel 6 journey with one of these cases
The Google Pixel 6 brought colorful style to the flagship party and a thick camera bump. Given how important the cameras on the Google Pixel 6 are, the best Pixel 6 cases blend grip, protection, and style into one complete package. Here are some of the best Pixel 6 cases to protect your new phone!