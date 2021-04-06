WhatsApp is working on a useful new feature that will allow you to easily transfer your chats between Android and iOS devices. As reported by WABetaInfo, the "Chat History Migration" feature is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update for both the Android and iOS versions of Facebook's best Android messaging app.

As you can see in the screenshot below, users will have to update to the latest version of WhatsApp before they can start transferring their chat history. Unfortunately, no other screenshots are available right now, so it isn't clear exactly how the feature will work.

In addition to allowing users to transfer their chat history between Android and iOS devices, WhatsApp is also rumored to be working on enabling chat history sync across different platforms for its upcoming multi-device feature. The multi-device feature will allow WhatsApp users to link up to four devices at once to a single account. It is expected to be rolled out to users sometime in the second half of the year.

Currently, the only way to move your chat history between phones running different operating systems is to use unofficial apps developed by third parties. WhatsApp warns that using such apps to migrate your chat history violates its Terms of Service as it "can't validate their security practices."