What you need to know

The latest WhatsApp beta reportedly contains insight into a trio of updates inbound for its video and voice calling experience.

Video calls are seemingly preparing to receive a disable camera option before answering alongside emoji reactions.

Voice calls are being tested with a mute button that users can toggle before picking up a call.

WhatsApp recently dropped an AI update that lets users get more creative with their avatars and one that brings music to their statuses.

WhatsApp has reportedly begun testing for a host of new call features that'll affect those using voice and video.

The development of the new features was spotted in a recent WhatsApp beta on Android by WABetaInfo, which detailed three major additions (via SammyGuru). The beta starts with an upcoming feature for video calls that aims to add a layer of privacy for users. The APK dive spotted a "turn off your video" option during the video call acceptance screen.

The post states this will let WhatsApp users "handle unfamiliar contacts" more easily since their face won't be revealed outright when answering. Previously, users were required to answer a video call before the ability to disable their camera appeared. Additionally, WhatsApp was spotted working on "emoji reactions" for video calls, specifically. The beta shows six emojis available in the sub-menu with the share screen and send message options.

If all goes well, users should see a thumbs up, heart, laughing, shocked, tearful, and prayer emoji. What the beta doesn't tease is how these emojis will appear. WhatsApp could have them float up on the screen during the video call or appear in some other flashy fashion — but nothing concrete was shown.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

The final addition concerns standard voice calls, as WhatsApp is working on a mute button. The post states a mute button was located in the alert within Android's notification panel when receiving a call. A user could preemptively mute their microphone before answering the call.

WABetaInfo discovered these additions in v2.25.10.16 of the WhatsApp beta on Android quite recently. As of now, there's no telling when these updates could arrive for stable users.

That's not an issue, as WhatsApp users just started receiving an update yesterday (Apr. 7), which brought AI avatars via the "imagine" prompt through Meta AI. Users can upload a selfie of themselves and tell the AI to imagine them with new hair or perhaps an entirely different outfit. What's more, the platform also rolled out the ability for users to add music to their shared status. Users will find a new music note icon before sharing that lets them search for song titles and artists.

On the other hand, WhatsApp debuted Chat Themes for users looking to bring a little more pop to their chats. The platform offered a selection of default themes while also giving users a chance to make their own.