Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: 40mm or 44mm?

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

(opens in new tab)

Looking to go big or go home with your fitness smartwatch? You'll love the 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2. It's pretty much the perfect size: not too big, not too small. You'll have fitness and health tracking, GPS, Samsung Pay, and ECG. Plus, who doesn't love a big display?

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)

(opens in new tab)

If the right fit is more important to you than having the biggest display, you might prefer the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2. You still get all the great features, like fitness and health tracking, GPS, Samsung Pay, and ECG. A smaller display size is ideal for smaller wrists.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm vs. 44mm: Which is better?

If you're on the hunt for the best Android smartwatch, you'll find there's no shortage of wearables to choose from. It's not the newest watch on the block, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 continues to be one of the best options.

Not only does it come with an array of helpful features, but it's also available in two sizes. Now all you have to do is decide whether you should buy the Galaxy Wach Active 2 in 40mm or 44mm. Is there really a difference between the two? As subtle as they may be, some differences should help you choose.

When size makes a difference

(Image credit: Android Central )

While it may seem like there's not much of a difference between the Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm and 44mm, there a few factors to be mindful of. Not only is the case larger on the 44mm model, but you also get a larger display at 1.4 inches. More importantly, there's a bigger battery and slightly longer battery life. Those two factors alone were enough to win us over. However, if you happen to have a dainty wrist, you might be better off going with the 40mm model.

No matter which size you pick, you're going to get a host of innovative features that take your fitness smartwatch experience to the next level. One of the biggest updates to this successor is the new capacitive bezel. When you compare the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch Active, the bezel was one of the missing features. Both the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 models provide you with this new perk, a major upgrade from the last edition.

Active 2 (40 mm) Active 2 (44mm) Display 1.2-inch AMOLED,

360x360 1.4-inch AMOLED,

360x360 Dimensions 40x40x10.9mm 44x44x10.9mm Sensors HRM, electrocardiogram (ECG), accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor HRM, electrocardiogram (ECG), accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor Connectivity Optional LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n Optional LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n Durability 5ATM, IP68,

MIL-STD-810G 5ATM, IP68,

MIL-STD-810G Built-in GPS ✔️ ✔️ Samsung Pay ✔️ ✔️ Wireless charging ✔️ ✔️ Notifications ✔️ ✔️

All the features remain the same when it comes to things like sensors, durability, connectivity, and so on. The major differences occur in the size of the display as well as the battery. Generally speaking, you can expect at least full two days of battery life out of the 44m model. Did we mention that's with every single feature in use? That's hard to come by in a smartwatch that's doing so much at once. Keep in mind that this figure can vary depending on your usage. You may get up to 3 days if you're not using key features all the time.

More than anything, it's going to come down to what feels the most comfortable on your wrist. With a powerful smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch Active 2, you're going to want to wear it the majority of the time — if not all the time — to take advantage of all the fabulous features.

(Image credit: Android Central)

With that said, finding the right fit is critical. Sure, you can adjust your band to fit your wrist as needed, but you can't exactly swap out the size of the display once you've made your decision. Speaking of which, you'll find that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands are interchangeable on both models.

If you have a petite wrist that is not suited for the bigger 44mm size, you'll probably be happier with the more modest 40mm model. This also might come down to something as simple as preference. Perhaps you're not a fan of the larger display, or you think it might affect your ability to exercise with it on comfortably. Whatever the case, there are certain scenarios where the smaller model is the more suitable option.

Galaxy Watch Active 2: 40mm vs. 44mm Which should you buy?

Ready to make a choice? Your final decision will depend on which size is going to offer the best fit. After all, you don't want to end up with a watch that's too bulky, uncomfortable wear, or difficult to exercise with. At the same time, you don't want to pass up a beautiful 1.4-inch display unless you have a reason to do so. We're big fans of the 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2, so we'd recommend going with the bigger watch in this case. You also get a bigger battery, which is never a bad thing.

On the other hand, if you happen to be a small-wristed individual or you simply prefer the look of the smaller watch, the 40mm is also a great option. The good news is that it'll still provide you with all the wonderful features we've mentioned. You'll save a bit of money by going with the 40mm model, too.

As you may know, there's talk of a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch Active 3 hitting the market soon. If you don't want to miss out on the latest and greatest Samsung smartwatch, you may want to wait for the new release.