Best answer: Sony has announced that the PS5 will cost $499 and the console's digital edition will be $399.

What will the PS5 cost?

The PS5 will launch at $499, which is right in line with analyst expectations for the console, which were based on reports that it costs $450 per unit for Sony to produce. It's also comparable to the Xbox Series X, which is also retailing for $499.

Is the PS5 Digital Edition cheaper?

This is the first time that Sony is releasing two different PlayStation SKUs simultaneously at launch. While Eurogamer reported that removing the disc drive from the PS5 would only save $20 per device, the Digital Edition costs a full $100 less at $399.

Sony might end up losing money on the device and it's still not competitive with Microsoft's budget option, the Xbox Series S, which retails for $299. Sony likely expects to make up some losses with a larger cut of digital game sales and services and by appealing to gamers who really want to play its exclusive titles but don't have the budget for two full-price systems.

How does the PS5 price compare to Xbox Series X?

Microsoft's Xbox Series X will cost $499, the same ammount as the PS5. However its lower spec, more budget conscious Xbox Series S is $100 cheaper than Sony's PS5 Digital Edition, coming in at $299.

How much did the PS4 cost?

When Sony released the PS4 in 2013, it launched at $400. When the company eventually released the PS4 Pro years later, that system also launched at $400 while the base PS4 price dropped to $300. That makes the PS5 significantly more expensive than its predecessors, but that is also the standard for this generation.

When can you buy a PS5?

Preorders for the console open tomorrow through select retailers. You can also sign up to buy the PS5 directly from Sony using your PlayStation ID, though you'll only be able to purchase one per household that way.