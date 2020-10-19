What you need to know
- The Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap is a $50 head strap replacement that improves comfort over the one included with the Quest 2.
- Some users are reporting that it can be tightened too much, resulting in a screw falling out.
- It's possible that these issues are being caused by a loose screw that wasn't fully tightened at the factory.
- Tightening this screw could prevent the issue from happening.
The Elite Strap is one of the best accessories you can get for the Oculus Quest 2, but it seems like it might be a little more fragile than one would hope. Several users on Reddit are reporting that the Elite Strap's head cradle is popping off of the strap when tightened too much. The result is a screw that pops out of the black cranial cradle, which disconnects the cradle from the head strap.
Based on user comments, it seems that some Elite Straps are shipping with screws that are not tightened all the way. It's possible that this is the cause of the issue rather than a design or manufacturing defect, per se. That being said, you may want to take a closer look at your Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap before tightening it onto your head, as loose screws could definitely cause a few issues (and snag hair more easily). Ensuring all the screws that attach the black cranial cradle to the strap are tight could be the key to preventing this issue. It's not yet apparent if these headsets can be repaired after the cradle pops off or not, but some users have RMA'd their straps.
While this doesn't yet appear to be a manufacturing defect, it could call Oculus' quality assurance into question. Thus far, we've seen sales that appear to be significantly higher than the original Oculus Quest, based on developer input and general availability of the product. Facebook, up until this point, has not been as successful as a hardware company as it has been on the software front, so a larger order of products could let possible QA issues like this slip through the cracks.
Get it now!
Oculus Quest 2
A new era of VR
Facebook has improved seemingly everything with the second-generation Oculus Quest, making this the VR console to get.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?
Samsung's next update for One UI is rolling out. Find out which phones are getting it and when!
What do you think about the leaked Galaxy S21 renders?
Thanks to a massive leak over the weekend, we now know what the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra look like. What's your take on how the phones are shaping up?
OnePlus has lost the one thing that made it unique — and that's a problem
The new OnePlus 8T looks like a great phone — but not a unique one. With fierce competition from Samsung, Google, and others, OnePlus is losing its one unique edge that it used to rely on.
Check out the hundreds of games available for the Oculus Quest 2
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!