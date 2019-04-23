The Galaxy Fold is already the most unique-looking phone you're going to see in 2019. It will be impossible to take it out of your pocket, unfold that 7.3-inch display and not get looks. But Samsung has gone and made things even more interesting by offering unique and flashy color options for the Fold, too. Here's what you need to know about how they look, and where you can buy them, so you can find the right color before you drop $1980 on one.

Which color Galaxy Fold you pick up first depends on whether you're going to be buying from a carrier or directly from Samsung. Buying from AT&T for its financing restricts you to the two most basic colors, but they're honestly still stunning in their own right. But if you're flexible on where you buy, Samsung offers the truly standout Martian Green and Astro Blue colors — and in both cases you get the option to choose a gold hinge color that very few people will have.