Best answer: At the moment, Visible is only compatible with select Android phones. These include the Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+, Google Pixel 3/3 XL, 3a/3a XL, and Moto G7 Power. You can also use Visible's own Visible R2 phone.
Visible only works with select Android phones
Visible is one of the most enticing carrier options on the market right now, but at least for the time being, the most significant limiting factor is its lineup of supported Android phones.
Although Visible works with every iPhone that's been released since 2014, the current lineup of Android phones only includes the following:
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a XL
- Motorola Moto G7 Power
- ZTE Visible R2
You can bring your own phone or buy direct from Visible
If you already own one of the above phones, you can bring it over to Visible with no problem. You just need to make sure that it's unlocked and not tied to a carrier.
To help make sure you're good to go, Visible has a compatibility checker on its website. Just type in the IMEI of your phone (that unique 15-digit code every phone comes with), and once submitted, Visible will let you know whether or not it'll work.
Alternatively, you can purchase phones directly from Visible.
Visible sells every phone that it supports, and in addition to being able to buy phones outright, you also have the option of signing up for 0% APR financing with 12, 18, and 24-month payment plans through Affirm.
If you buy a phone from Visible right now and bring over your existing number, you'll also be eligible to receive a $200 prepaid Mastercard gift card.
Will more phones be added in the future?
While no other Android phones have been confirmed for use on Visible quite yet, we fully expect more to be added soon.
Since Verizon's network powers Visible, any Android phone that works on Verizon should be able to work on Visible at some point.
As new phones are added to Visible's lineup, we'll be sure to update this accordingly! For now, if you're looking for a phone to buy with Visible, here are a couple enticing options.
Incredible camera
Google Pixel 3a
One of the best mid-range phones on the market.
The Pixel 3a isn't just a good choice if you need a phone that works with Visible — it's also one of the very best mid-range phones money can buy. It has a spectacular camera, a gorgeous AMOLED display, clean software, and a durable polycarbonate design.
Battery for days
Moto G7 Power
A phone that can last for three days on one charge.
If you need a smartphone with one of the best batteries around, we recommend getting the Moto G7 Power. With its 5,000 mAh battery, Motorola says you can get up to three days of use on just one charge. Add that together with its super-competitive price tag, and you've got a winner.
