You could save big on the best entry-level Fitbit at Walmart today

Another great Walmart deal has just come down the pipeline, and this time it's a hefty discount on one of the best Fitbits around. If you want a great fitness tracker without all the bells and whistles (and price tag) of a smartwatch, you can't do much better than a device like the Fitbit Inspire 2. The easy-to-use wearable, which typically costs around $99, is currently on sale for $63 at Walmart, an impressive price drop of over 35%. The one potential drawback to the deal is that it's only available for the Desert Rose version of the device.

Even so, that price tag is a good bit cheaper than the competition: Amazon is currently selling the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $82, which might be worth considering if you're willing to pay extra to get the white or black version of the fitness tracker. No matter which deal you choose, you can rest easy knowing you're getting a comfortable, lightweight fitness tracker that doesn't skimp on high-tech features, like a 24/7 heart rate monitor and over 20 exercise modes.

Another nice thing about the Inspire 2 is that it comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium, a fitness app that offers guided exercises, meditations, and more. That's a pretty fantastic value in its own right — just don't forget to cancel the renewal in a year's time if you don't want to pay the $80 annual fee.

Walmart deal of the day

