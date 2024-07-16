This TicWatch Prime Day deal blows the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra out of the water

The market for Wear OS smartwatches is looking pretty bleek these days. Samsung has an obvious advantage, with Google picking up a few scraps along the way. But, you shouldn't sleep on Mobvoi with its TicWatch Pro 5 and Pro 5 Enduro, both of which are on sale for Prime Day.

Mobvoi launched the TicWatch Pro 5 in 2023, marking one of the first smartwatches to be powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1. In 2024, the company followed it up with a slight iteration as the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro was released. Both of these smartwatches retail for $349, but you can save more than $120 on Prime Day.

TicWatch Pro 5: $349.99 $227.49 at Amazon

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro: $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon What more can you really ask for from a smartwatch that sports a big screen, fast performance, and multi-day battery life? Not to mention that it's now cheaper than ever thanks to Prime Day.

What helps these smartwatches stand out from the crowd is the incredible battery life. While the Pro 5 is rated for 80 hours of battery life, the Pro 5 Enduro can squeeze a bit more out as it an last for up to 90 hours. Both of these far surpass the claimed 30 hours of battery life from the Galaxy Watch 7. And, the Enduro starts creeping in on the 100 hours that Samsung claims the Watch Ultra can achieve.

However, the best part about all of that is that you don't have to spend $650 just for the luxury of true multi-day battery life. Instead the Pro 5 is down to just $227, while the Pro 5 Enduro can be had for $280.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for a durable Wear OS smartwatch with true multi-day battery life. Plus, you don't have to sacrifice feature compatibility as the TicWatch Pro 5 and Enduro work with any of your Android phones.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a smartwatch that's not quite as big, or care about getting Wear OS 4.

Something else worth keeping in mind is that while it's great that Samsung packs a bunch of features into its smartwatches, there's a catch. You won't be able to enjoy the same experience if paired with a Pixel 8 Pro compared to if it were paired with a Samsung Galaxy phone.

It's really not all that surprising, given that this is just how Samsung tries to get people into its ecosystem. However, both the TicWatch Pro 5 and Enduro will work with any of the best Android phones, without compromise.