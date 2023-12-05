This premium Garmin watch is still chilling with a Black Friday discount (just in time for Christmas)
That's over $300 off!
If you're looking for a premium holiday gift to buy but you'd rather not pay a premium price, we've got just the smartwatch deal for you. Grab the Garmin Epix Gen 2 from Amazon and you'll get a straight 33% off your purchase, no strings attached. It's the kind of epic discount that we expected to disappear after Black Friday, but if you missed that big sale, you still have a chance to get a sweet, feature-packed watch for considerably less than its usual retail price.
One of the best Garmin watches that money can buy, the Epix Gen 2 boasts a vibrant AMOLED display in a military-grade titanium casing, over 30 pre-installed sport and activity modes, and up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge (in watch mode). You'll also get the 24/7 health and fitness tracking that Garmin is known for, plus GPS and GNSS for navigational support no matter where you are. The biggest issue we have with the Epix Gen 2 is its price, but thanks to this $300 holiday discount, that's much less of a problem.
Score $300 off the Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch, just in time for the holidays
Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch:
$899.99 $599.99 at Amazon
Rugged and feature-packed, the Epix Gen 2 is one of the best Garmin watches around, if you can afford it. Thankfully, Amazon is slashing a whopping $300 off the watch, sending the price down to $599.99 for the Black Titanium version.
If you'd rather get your hands on the Slate Steel version of the watch, you can grab one for even less — $449.99 — but stock is very low at the time of writing.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $899.99 | Walmart - $699.99
