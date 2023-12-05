This premium Garmin watch is still chilling with a Black Friday discount (just in time for Christmas)

If you're looking for a premium holiday gift to buy but you'd rather not pay a premium price, we've got just the smartwatch deal for you. Grab the Garmin Epix Gen 2 from Amazon and you'll get a straight 33% off your purchase, no strings attached. It's the kind of epic discount that we expected to disappear after Black Friday, but if you missed that big sale, you still have a chance to get a sweet, feature-packed watch for considerably less than its usual retail price.

One of the best Garmin watches that money can buy, the Epix Gen 2 boasts a vibrant AMOLED display in a military-grade titanium casing, over 30 pre-installed sport and activity modes, and up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge (in watch mode). You'll also get the 24/7 health and fitness tracking that Garmin is known for, plus GPS and GNSS for navigational support no matter where you are. The biggest issue we have with the Epix Gen 2 is its price, but thanks to this $300 holiday discount, that's much less of a problem.

Score $300 off the Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch, just in time for the holidays