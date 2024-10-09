This fab Amazfit smartwatch is under $100 right now at Amazon

We have reviewed a lot of Amazfit smartwatches over the years, and they always come out on top as fabulous alternatives to the “big” brands for affordable prices. The Amazfit Active smartwatch, which resembles the Apple Watch in its overall squircle look, is down from $109.99 to just $80.74 during Prime Big Deal Days. That’s a solid, feature-rich smartwatch for under $100.

Stand-out features include the 14-day battery, 120+ sports modes, Alexa-enabled and Bluetooth calling, sleep coaching, built-in GPS, and even AI fitness features. See notifications, check your stats, select workouts, and more all from the 1.75-inch HD AMOLED screen.

Through Zepp Coach, you can get Training Guidance to help you live a healthier life, plan your workouts, set targets for training, manage recovery, and more. Wild.AI assists with features like readiness scores, training plans, and even nutrition suggestions. Ladies will appreciate that the watch can also adapt to women’s hormones and cycles.

Get Active this Prime Day

Amazfit Active Smartwatch: $109.99 $80.74 at Amazon When it comes to affordable wearable alternatives, Amazfit smartwatches take the cake, and the Active is a great option that’s on for a deep discount right now. It has all the features you’d expect from a premium smartwatch but without the premium price.

Recommended if: You’re looking for the best value for money and want premium features without having to spend hundreds of dollars.

Skip this deal if: You’re looking for a more seamless experience tied to a specific smartphone platform and want the most precise tracking possible.

While we haven’t reviewed this smartwatch specifically, Amazfit has a great track record with several models from the brand ranking among the best cheap Android smartwatches. The watch has a solid 4.2 rating on Amazon from more than 1,000 customers, who love the extra-long battery life, the fun and diverse watch face options for customizing its look, and how easy it is to use.

Available in a variety of finishes (not every color is part of the sale), the Amazfit Active smartwatch is a great starter watch for someone just beginning their fitness, health, and wellness journey. It would make a great holiday gift as well for someone training for their first 5K, or your best bud who just joined a gym. With a price tag of just over 80 bucks, you can’t go wrong. It's like Christmas in October!