The Solos AirGo Vision AI smart glasses are finally here to challenge Ray-Ban Meta

What you need to know

The Solos AirGo Vision, first announced in July, are finally available for purchase from Solos' website and Amazon.

The modular smart glasses feature swappable frames with and without a camera.

Like prior Solos glasses, the AirGo Vision are characterized by a comfortable, lightweight design.

Solos promised that its next pair of smart glasses, powered by ChatGPT-4o, would arrive at some point this year when they were first announced in July. As the year comes to a close, the company is making good on that promise — the brand-new Solos AirGo Vision are available starting today, Dec. 10, from Solos' official website and Amazon. The camera-equipped glasses are modular, allowing users to swap frames in and out based on their needs.

The prior Solos AirGo 3 glasses were unique in that each temple was modular, connecting to the main part of the frame with a USB-C port and connector. That introduced new possibilities, such as the ability to charge the glasses either with a proprietary cable or a standard USB-C cable.

With the new AirGo Vision, Solos is taking this modular smart glasses concept to the next level. It's selling the AirGo Vision with and without camera-equipped frames — meaning you can wear the same pair of glasses as audio-only smart glasses (like the AirGo 3) or camera-enabled smart glasses (like the Ray-Ban Meta glasses). A complete kit, including a camera frame and a standard frame, costs $349. The camera frame is available for $299 by itself, and the frame only retails for $149.

Solos' latest offering is a new way of thinking about wearable privacy. Instead of turning a switch and hoping your glasses aren't on, you can literally remove the camera from the AirGo Vision thanks to their modularity. Additionally, the company seems to have preserved much of what we loved about the AirGo 3, like the lightweight design. Both styles, Krypton 1 and Krypton 2, weight just 42 grams. By comparison, the heaviest Ray-Ban Meta frames weigh nearly 51 grams.

(Image credit: Solos)

"One thing we promised to deliver on was allowing consumers to have control of their experience with AI and smart technology, particularly with privacy options in mind," said Kenneth Fan, who is a co-founder of Solos, in a press release. "That's why we developed frames that can easily be changed to decide when and where a camera may be appropriate without sacrificing any of the fun features."

Aside from their modularity, the Solos AirGo Vision pack ChatGPT-4o support for visual processing. The company also says that other frameworks, such as Claude and Gemini, are available. It claims that you can get more than 2,500 AI interactions on a single charge.

Crucially, Solos fixed one of the biggest flaws with its AirGo 3 glasses. Now, after opening the companion app once, you'll be able to use AI features on the AirGo Vision with the app running in the background. This solves arguably the biggest inconvenience with using the AirGo 3, and makes the AirGo Vision a much more capable competitor to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

You can find the AirGo Vision at Solos' website and at Amazon starting now.