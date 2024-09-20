Samsung's Galaxy Ring may soon come in more sizes

What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly adding sizes 14 and 15 to the Galaxy Ring, making it more inclusive for larger fingers.

Rumor has it these new sizes could drop in the next few weeks, but no official release date yet.

Originally launched in February with sizes 5 to 13, the new options will appeal to a broader audience.

Samsung is tipped to make the Galaxy Ring even more versatile by adding two new size options, 14 and 15, so more people can actually get a ring that fits.

When the Galaxy Ring made its debut in February with sizes 5 to 13, people with larger fingers were out of luck. But now Samsung is about to roll out more sizes, making the ring more inclusive for everyone (via 9to5Google) if a new tip on X from leaker Max Jambor is to be believed.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in two additional sizes, 14 and 15, in the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/00vP18RAKqSeptember 20, 2024

Samsung’s supposed decision to expand the Galaxy Ring’s size range is a smart play to boost its market reach. Since not everyone has the same hand size, this move is bound to make the ring more appealing to a broader crowd.

According to the tipster, sizes 14 and 15 for the Galaxy Ring might drop in the next few weeks. However, Samsung has not officially announced a release date for these new options.

If you're eyeing the Galaxy Ring but unsure about the size, Samsung’s got a handy sizing kit to help. Since the ring's sensors can make your usual ring size a bit tricky, the kit includes samples of all the available sizes. It’s definitely worth trying out to find the perfect fit before you buy.

The Galaxy Ring is packed with health-tracking features, letting users keep tabs on their well-being around the clock. We weren't particularly impressed with the company's efforts in our Samsung Galaxy Ring review, but most of the issues are software-related, meaning Samsung could eventually iron them out via updates.

Even with all its high-tech features, it’s super light, weighing just 2.3 to 3.0 grams, making it comfortable for all-day wear.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond the size updates, Samsung is also said to be expanding the Galaxy Ring's reach. Pre-registrations are kicking off in Mexico, and Brazilians can already pre-order the ring, as per SamMobile.

In Brazil, the Galaxy Ring is set to hit the market on October 19, with pre-orders closing a day earlier. However, would-be Mexican customers will have to wait a bit longer for their turn.

The Galaxy Ring comes in three colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Silver. No matter which size or color you choose, it’s priced at $400 across the board.