Samsung fans, rejoice! The Galaxy Watch 4 is currently cheaper than it's EVER been

Smartwatch deals are a dime a dozen this time of year, but it's not often that we see a record-breaking discount on one of our favorite wearables. I'm talking, of course, about this offer from Amazon that slashes a whopping 44% off (opens in new tab) the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and sends the price crashing down to an all time low. The discount is only available for the White 40mm version of the smartwatch right now, but if that's your style, it's your lucky day.

For just $139, you're getting a flagship wearable that comes with all of the cutting-edge features you'd expect in a Samsung device, such as comprehensive health and fitness tracking, up to 40 hours of battery life (depending on usage), and a vibrant Super AMOLED display that's visible in any light. You can also access most of your favorite apps, make purchases, and monitor your notifications directly on the watch. In fact, until the Galaxy Watch 5 came along, the Galaxy Watch 4 was our number-one recommended choice for the best Android smartwatches that money can buy.

This best Android smartwatch has never been cheaper

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm: $249.99 $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Head to Amazon today and you can save a jaw-dropping 44% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm, a wearable that we once called the overall best Android smartwatch that money can buy. Although that top spot now belongs to the Galaxy Watch 5, you're still looking at an incredible device that boasts outstanding health-tracking technology, tons of battery life, and a sleek, durable construction.

The Galaxy Watch 4, which usually retails for around $249.99, is no stranger to discounts, but this is the cheapest that it's ever been by far. Even the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales didn't beat this price.

This huge discount also sets a new precedent, and we wouldn't be surprised if other retailers began offering simple price reductions over the next few weeks. If we're lucky, we might even see some more Galaxy Watch 5 deals pretty soon. Only time will tell, but in the meantime, this is a smartwatch deal worth celebrating.

Now that you've got your hands on a new smartwatch, customize your look with one of the best Galaxy Watch 4 bands.