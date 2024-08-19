Our favorite budget smartwatch just fell to its lowest price EVER at Amazon

The latest Amazfit smartwatch deal has surfaced online, offering extra savings on an already affordable watch. Amazon has launched a limited-time discount of 30% off the Amazfit GTR 4, marking $60 off and the lowest price yet for our favorite budget smartwatch. The GTR 4 offers dual-band GPS, a vivid 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, and up to 14 days of battery life per charge. It also includes Alexa voice commands, Bluetooth, heart rate, oxygen, and sleep monitoring, VO2 Max fitness levels, and several sport modes.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a smartwatch with an especially bright AMOLED display; battery life is a major priority for you; you want a smartwatch with easy Alexa compatibility.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer a smartwatch with NFC payment capabilities; you prefer a smartwatch that lets you use third-party applications.

The Amazfit GTR 4 is a simple, affordable smartwatch, offering built-in Alexa access, GPS, and useful health features that many like. From heart rate and blood oxygen levels to stress and sleep, the GTR 4 has most of the basic health and fitness features that we've come to expect in an economy-level smartwatch. It also comes with 150 different sports mode options, and music storage with Bluetooth capabilities.

This smartwatch doesn't include NFC payments, nor do any of the Amazfit smartwatches, and that can be a serious dealbreaker for some. Many also prefer an Android smartwatch with the user-friendly Wear OS, though casual users may not mind so long as a given device includes the fitness and health features they need.

All in all, this is a good pick for a basic smartwatch, and for right now, it comes at an even better price than normal.