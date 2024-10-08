Our favorite Amazfit smartwatch for battery life is 20% OFF during Prime Big Deal Days

As one of the best Amazfit smartwatches you can buy, and the hands-down best for battery life, the Amazfit GTR Mini is a steal at $79.99, down $20 from its already ultra-affordable original price tag of $99.99.

This round-shaped smartwatch looks just like a cool wristwatch, but don’t be fooled, there’s tons of tracking and premium features inside. Along with more than 120 sports modes, heart rate tracking, GPS, sleep monitoring, and compatibility with an AI fitness app, it can somehow manage to run for up to two weeks per charge. Oh, did we mention it’s also 5ATM water-resistant so you can swim with it, too?

Amazfit GTR Mini: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon Not only does this stunning smartwatch run for up to 14 days on a single charge, it can track all your workouts, deliver notifications, measure you sleep duration and quality, blood oxygen, and stress, and look as great on your wrist whether you’re working out or dining out. At this Prime Day price, it’s an absolute no-brainer.

✅Recommended for: Beginners who are just getting into the world of fitness, health, and wellness tracking and who tend to get daunted by complicated menus and apps.

❌Skip this deal if: You need something more robust with advanced features and third-party app access.

Along with the “unbelievable battery life,” our Amazfit GTR Mini reviewer (who says she got about 10 days per charge with heavy use) loves the bright AMOLED display, advanced GPS (perfect for runners and cyclists), preset replies for messages, breadth of sports modes, and the ability to summon Alexa from your wrist.

She loves that the watch is super thin and lightweight, so you won’t even know you’re wearing it. The Zepp OS 2.0 interface is clean and easy to use, she adds, with no learning curve, something someone unfamiliar with using smartwatches will appreciate. It has limitations, including no third-party app support nor a speaker or mic (when you summon Alexa, your phone needs to be connected and nearby), but you might not even care.

Introduced last March, this smartwatch isn’t the newest, most powerful and feature-rich smartwatch you can buy. But for beginners, those looking to get something to help them kickstart a fitness or health and wellness journey, it’s a good budget option that doesn’t act like a budget watch. And at just $80 during October Prime Day, it’s worth the investment. When you’re ready to move up to something more premium, hand this one down to a friend or family member and they’ll love using it, too.