My two favorite running watches are both at all-time lows

I've tested and reviewed dozens of fitness watches in the last couple of years, but I always go back to the Garmin Forerunner 965 and 265 when I'm done because of the training load suggestions and fitness insights. The Garmin Forerunner 265, the site's #1 best running watch pick, hit $349 ($100 off) for the first time since its launch, while the premium Forerunner 965 hit its own all-time-low at $499 ($100 off).

According to Camelcamelcamel, Garmin briefly discounted both watches $50 during October Prime Day and Black Friday last year, but kept both at full price before and after. Since Garmin usually focuses its bigger PD and BF deals on older watches, there's truly no guarantee that the Forerunner 265 and 965 will be any cheaper this November. I'm not trying to sell you anything when I say that if you want either watch, now's the time. I'd buy one if I didn't already have it.

Garmin Forerunner 265: $449 $349 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 265 analyzes every run for your pace, form and power, aerobic/ anaerobic training effect, VO2 Max impact, and post-run recovery time. Based on your fitness, it recommends daily workouts with different types like jogs, tempo, and intervals to improve your fitness. Its dual-band GPS is as accurate as any watch out there, and it lasts 13 days per charge. If you follow its training guidance, you will improve as a runner. Price comparison: Best Buy - $349 | Target - $349

Garmin Forerunner 965: $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 965 justifies the higher price with unique tricks like full-color topographical maps, real-time stamina estimates, analysis of your ability to climb hills, a stylish titanium bezel, extra storage for music, and an extra ten days of battery capacity. Most of its training software is the same, so only upgrade if you want the extra perks. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499 | Walmart - $509.99

If you're not sure which watch to buy, I made this handy Garmin Forerunner 265 vs. 965 guide a while back that runs through all of the differences. The fact is, the Forerunner 265 truly has most of the running features that Garmin offers, aside from niche tools like Endurance/ Hill scores and extreme sports modes like Cyclocross and Backcountry Skiing. You mainly pay for the stylish titanium bezel, extra battery life, and on-wrist maps with the 965.

Personally, even though I love my Forerunner 965, I'll point more people towards the Forerunner 265 because, at this price, it costs about the same as other mainstream smartwatches, without needing a monthly subscription for the AI insights like Fitbit and other brands. It's a great Garmin starting point that should last you years before you decide if you want a more premium experience.

✅ Recommended if: You want the best GPS accuracy on the market, plus reliable HR and HRV data, daily workout suggestions, and weeks-long battery life. You're a solitary, data-driven runner who needs guidance on how to get faster.

❌ Skip this deal if: You need proper apps and smarts to go with your workout recommendations — look at the Pixel Watch 3 — or you want something even cheaper — try the $250 Garmin Forerunner 165, which I called "barely a compromise" compared to the 265.