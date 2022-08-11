How to buy the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: your complete preorder guide

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is over, and now millions of people are scrambling to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro before it hits store shelves on August 26th. Perhaps sensing this excitement, retailers and wireless carriers from every corner of the web have the ground running with loads of enticing preorder deals, and we've got the very best of them collected below.

We were actually lucky enough to get our hands on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (and its smaller sibling, the Galaxy Watch 5) ahead of the official unveiling, and we were pretty impressed with its massive 590mAh battery and rugged design. Indeed, the watch is tailor-made for outdoor enthusiasts, coming complete with cutting-edge GPX functionality and an ultra-durable construction that can easily withstand the elements. That being said, with a starting price of $449.99 for the Bluetooth version (or $499.99 for LTE), the Pro is considerably more expensive than most Android smartwatches, so it'd be a good idea to take advantage of one of these preorder deals before the release day arrives.

Fortunately, you have a lot of great promotions to choose from. Keep reading to see what's out there, and take a look at our Galaxy Watch 5 preorder guide if you're on the fence between that smartwatch and the Pro.

Where to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung: (opens in new tab) Use this exclusive deal link to get $50 of Samsung credit, plus up to $240 off with trade-in.

Use this exclusive deal link to get $50 of Samsung credit, plus up to $240 off with trade-in. Amazon: (opens in new tab) Preorder the smartwatch through Amazon and they'll hook you up with a free Wireless Charger Duo.

Preorder the smartwatch through Amazon and they'll hook you up with a free Wireless Charger Duo. AT&T: (opens in new tab) Add a line to your AT&T plan and buy a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the carrier will give you up to $430 that you can spend on a second watch.

Add a line to your AT&T plan and buy a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the carrier will give you up to $430 that you can spend on a second watch. Verizon: (opens in new tab) Get up to $180 of trade-in credit when you send Verizon your old smartwatch.

Get up to $180 of trade-in credit when you send Verizon your old smartwatch. Best Buy: (opens in new tab) Free $60 gift card when you preorder the smartwatch through Best Buy.

Free $60 gift card when you preorder the smartwatch through Best Buy. Walmart: (opens in new tab) Strangely, preorder options haven't been added to Walmart yet.

Strangely, preorder options haven't been added to Walmart yet. T-Mobile: (opens in new tab) Buy one, get one FREE when you add a line.

Unlike most of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder deals, the list of Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers isn't totally dominated by trade-in opportunities. Sure, there are quite a few to choose from if you do have an old device to get rid of, but there are also quite a few creative or simple preorder deals that make my job a bit more interesting. Amazon, for example, will simply give you a free wireless charger when you preorder the Pro, while T-Mobile is out here with BOGO smartwatches. No matter which route you take, you can rest easy knowing there's a great preorder deal just waiting.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Instant credit, trade-in deals, and bundle offers galore (opens in new tab) Buy the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro directly from the manufacturer and you'll get a whole cornucopia of deals. Not only will you be eligible to receive up to $240 of trade credit if you send Samsung your old smartwatch, but you'll also get a free wireless charger, $50 of instant credit to spend on accessories, and additional discounts if you bundle the watch with other devices.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Buy one, get another $430 off (opens in new tab) Not one to be outdone by competing wireless carriers, AT&T offers a deal that'll give you $430 in promo credits over 36 months if you buy two Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches and add an eligible line to your wireless service. It's not quite BOGO, but it's pretty darn close.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Get up to $180 off when you trade in (opens in new tab) Verizon is taking a slightly different approach by offering some enhanced trade-in credit when you send them an old smartwatch and preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Up to $180 is up for grabs if you play your cards right, potentially bringing the price of the smartwatch down to $319.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Free $60 gift card, plus trade-in credit (opens in new tab) Best Buy is keeping things simple by giving away a $60 gift card to customers who preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro through their online store. They also appear to be offering some trade-in opportunities, but it's unclear how much you can actually save if you send them an old device.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Buy one, get one FREE when you add a new line (opens in new tab) T-Mobile fans, rejoice! Subscribers who add a line to their wireless service and buy a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will receive $499.99 in promo credits that they can to use to buy a second Pro, effectively making it 100% free.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro makes a big deal about its durability, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. Check out our list of the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro bands and pick a band that matches your unique personality.