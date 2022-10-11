The Google Pixel Watch will receive Wear OS updates for three years

What you need to know

Google has confirmed that it will release at least three years of software updates for the Pixel Watch.

The company's first smartwatch will receive updates through October 2025.

The updates include security enhancements, Feature Drops, operating system updates, and bug fixes.

The Google Pixel Watch is guaranteed to receive software updates for at least three years after it becomes available for purchase via the Google Store in the United States, the company has confirmed.

Google has quietly announced through a product documentation page (opens in new tab) that the Pixel Watch will see continued updates through October 2025 (via Android Police (opens in new tab)). Google initially skipped this detail when it unveiled its first in-house smartwatch last week. It has now become clear what the search giant plans for the wearable in the way of software support.

The documentation page states: "Google Pixel Watch will get updates for at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US. Software updates include Google Pixel Watch security updates, and may include feature drops and other software updates."

The part about Feature Drops may pique the interest of Pixel fans who intend to buy a Pixel Watch when it hits store shelves in the coming days. Like the Feature Drop for Pixel phones, the wearable version promises major new features and improvements for the new smartwatch.

While the updates are only guaranteed until October 2025, Google's language appears to imply that security updates may be provided beyond the promised date. However, it is unclear how frequently the Pixel Watch will receive software updates, other than Google stating that they will be released on a regular basis.

It's quite odd that Google's software support for its first smartwatch is not consistent with the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones, which enjoy at least five years of software updates. Of course, these updates include major Android OS upgrades, monthly security updates, and quarterly Feature Drops.

Meanwhile, some of the best Android smartwatches, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lines, get up to four years of Wear OS updates. It's a pity that Google's software support for the Pixel Watch is one year short of that.