The Pixel Watch grabs the February 2023 update

What you need to know

Google has issued the February 2023 update to eligible Pixel smartphones.

The company is also rolling out a new update to the Pixel Watch.

This is the third consecutive update that the Pixel Watch has received since its launch.

Google is often very good at timely updates for its Pixel smartphones, issuing new builds every month. The company is proving that it can be just as good with the Pixel Watch as the February 2023 update starts rolling out for the wearable.

The update was spotted by 9to5Google, although Google has yet to disclose the details of the update on the Pixel Watch community page. As far as we can tell, the update comes with the RWD9.220429.075 build number (a small change compared to the January build number) and at least features the February 2023 security patch.

The update wasn’t immediately available on our Pixel Watch unit, but Android Central’s Nick Sutrich was able to get his watch to update manually. You can check for the update by navigating to Settings > System > System update. If you’re stuck with "Your watch is up to date," you can try continuously tapping the screen multiple times for several seconds to attempt to pull the update (this worked for Nick).

This is the third consecutive update Google has issued for the Pixel Watch. The December 2022 update kicked things off with several bug fixes, followed by the January 2023 update, which was a bit smaller. Now that February is rolling out, Google is setting pretty good expectations for Pixel Watch updates, especially compared to other Wear OS watches.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch is far from the only device being updated today. If you own a Pixel smartphone, Google is also rolling out the February 2023 update to eligible devices. Surprisingly, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are also receiving the update, which Google tells Android Central is the final update for the phones.

