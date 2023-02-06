Google breathes new life into the Pixel 4 and 4 XL with February 2023 update

What you need to know

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL receives a new February 2023 update.

The update appears to feature the February security patch, although it's unclear if other fixes are included.

There is also a developer build of the Privacy Sandbox for the Pixel 4 containing the QPR1 update.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL aren't done just yet, as Google gives us what appears to be a final update to the devices.

A new update has started rolling out to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices, coinciding with the February 2023 update that rolled out to other Pixel smartphones. The new software patch is marked as version TP1A.221005.002.B2, but not much else is known about it at the moment. Support for both phones officially ended in October 2022 as Google's three-year software plan for them came to a close.

The update appears to come with the February security patch, but the December feature drop is unlikely to be included in the update. We've reached out to Google for more details on the Pixel 4 update and will update you when we hear back.

Although the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are several months past their time, Google sometimes pushes at least one more software update to older devices past their cutoff date, so this isn't too surprising.

You can update your Pixel by navigating to Settings > System > System update.

In the meantime, another update has surfaced for the Pixel 4 but in a not-so-public manner. Mishaal Rahman tweeted that the Pixel 4 has received a new update through the Privacy Sandbox developer preview, which appears to contain the December 2022 feature drop.

The Pixel 4's last guaranteed software update was in October 2022, but there's an official release that brings the December 2022 patches and Android 13 QPR1!The only catch? It's a developer build: the Privacy Sandbox on Android Developer Preview 7.H/T Niklas Jeske pic.twitter.com/HeFPwv5cV4February 3, 2023 See more

The Privacy Sandbox is a space for developers to test new technology, such as ad-related APIs and ways of improving user privacy as Google seeks to rid the web of cookies.

December's security patch is also included in this update for the older Pixel device, including the recorder speaker labels, clear calling, and the updated safety center. Rahman has also spotted other additions like the Bluetooth LE audio toggle and the option for showing media on the lock screen. However, Pixel 4 XL is not included in this developer build as that device is not supported by the Privacy Sandbox.

While Pixel 4 owners receive the February 2023 update patch, it seems unlikely that Google will release QPR1 to the Pixel 4, but this latest development suggests it's not impossible.