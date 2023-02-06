The Pixel February 2023 update squashes several bugs, fixes Clear Calling issues

What you need to know

Google has released the February 2023 update for Pixel smartphones.

The update comes with several bug fixes related to Clear Calling, Bluetooth, Work Profile, and Braille keyboards.

Eligible Pixels include the Pixel 4a and newer running Android 13.

Google is releasing its second monthly update patch of 2023 to its Pixel smartphones. The update begins rolling out to the Pixel 4a and newer starting Monday and will arrive across Pixel devices over the next week.

Google detailed what to expect in the February 2023 update, including the latest security patch and several bug fixes.

One bug fix targets the Pixel 7 series, addressing a problem that causes instability when using Clear Calling "in certain conditions." For all eligible Pixel smartphones, the bug fixes address problems with Bluetooth connecting to devices, Work Profile calendars not updating in the background, and an accessibility issue that prevented touch interaction with the Braille keyboard.

Global Pixel variants receiving the update will be on build TQ1A.230205.002, while Canadian Pixel 4a devices are listed with build TQ1A.230205.001.B2. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on Telstra in Australia will receive build TQ1A.230205.001.A2, while subscribers on T-Mobile and Google Fi in the United States will receive build TQ1A.230205.001.D2. Interestingly, the T-Mobile build is being singled out here, so hopefully that means the update will arrive sooner rather than later.

To update your Pixel, navigate to Settings > System > System update, then hit "Check for update." Of course, if you'd rather not wait for your phone to receive the update, the OTA images are already available that you can download to your device

Separately, Google is already gearing up for the March update, which will include the next feature drop as part of Android 13 QPR2. The beta is already underway and available for those enrolled in the Android 13 beta program, featuring a number of changes and hints at the upcoming Pixel tablet.